Global Organic Spices (Powder, Granular, Extract, Raw) Market Report 2020

DUBLIN, Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Organic Spices Market 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for organic spices would witness a CAGR of 9.26% over the forecast period 2019-2028.



The notable players in this market are Frontier Co-op, Pacific Spice Company Inc, Olam International, Goya Foods Inc, Organic Spices Inc, Ramon Sabater SAU (Sabater Spices), UK Blending Ltd, Daarnhouwer & Co, Bart Ingredients, Ako GmbH, Live Organic, SunOpta, Husarich GmbH, The JR Watkins Co, and Spice Chain Corporation.



The preference for spicy food products, the growth in demand for organic products, and the surge in demand for processed food are primarily driving the growth of this market. Moreover, the surging demand for clean-labeled food products and the increasing rate of internet penetration are creating new opportunities for market growth.



However, the high pricing of organic food products, low product penetration in untapped markets, and the adulteration of these products are restraining the growth of the organic spices market. Furthermore, the uncertainty of climate in various spice-producing countries is challenging the growth of this market.



REGIONAL OUTLOOK



Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the global market. China is the largest market in the region, followed by India. The APAC has a favorable climate for the growth of various spices. Thus, it produces the best quality spices, which attracts major players to the regional market. The highest demand for spices is observed in the UK, the US, Germany, and the UAE, and a good amount of these products are exported to these regions. Among spices, there is an increasing demand for the organic variety.



