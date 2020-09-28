Global Organic Yeast Market 2020-2025 with Koninklijke DSM, Lallemand, Biospringer, Leiber, Ohly, Levapan, Biorigin, Agrano, Red Star Yeast, and Angel Yeast Dominating

DUBLIN, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Organic Yeast Market by Type (Yeast Extracts, Yeast Derivatives, Inactive Dry Yeast, Nutritional Yeast), Application (Food, Beverage, Nutrition, Feed), Species (Saccharomyces, Torulaspora, Candida, Kluyveromyces) and Region - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global organic yeast market is estimated to be valued at USD 364 million in 2020. It is projected to reach a value of USD 599 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period.



Report Highlights

"The increase in the demand for nutritional foods is one of the major driving factors for the organic yeast market.

Factors such as stringent regulations and restrictions to the use of monosodium glutamate (MSG) in food products has opened new avenues for organic yeast as a substitute to provide savory taste in food products. The growing demand for wine and other fermented beverages owing to growing land area being converted into vineyards has led an increase in demand for organic yeast from producers who seek to provide a distinct taste and aroma to the wines produced by them.



Over the years, consumers have become cognizant of the need to intake nutritional foods. Nutritional yeast can be added to the diet since it is rich in folate and dietary fiber thereby enhancing the nutritional profile of the food.



The market for nutritional yeast is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2020 and 2025.



The nutritional yeast segment is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period due to the increase in demand for functional foods in the North American, European, and Asian markets. Nutritional yeast has a high concentration of vitamins, minerals, and proteins, which provides improved flavor and has low concentration of salt and fat. Nutritional yeast contains free glutamic acid, which enhances the ability of taste buds to taste savory foods.



As a dietary supplement, nutritional yeast improves immune response and increases antioxidants in the body. Nutritional yeast is usually available in the form of flakes or powder. It is also available in the form of supplements. Some of the companies that offer nutritional yeast in the packaged form include Bob's Red Mill Natural Foods (US) and Bragg Live Food Products LLC (US).



The sauces, seasonings & dressings sub-application segment of food is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2020 and 2025.



Sauces and dressing are characterized by their strong taste and intense flavor. Use of Yeast extract helps to get most of these flavors. Organic yeast has a strong flavor that is described as nutty or cheesy, which makes it popular as an ingredient in cheese substitutes. It is often used by vegans as a substitute to cheese for instance, in mashed and fried potatoes as seasoning, in variety of salads as dressing, or as a topping for popcorn.



It is used in a variety of organic sauces, snacks seasonings and dressings as it generates a residual umami contribution that significantly improves the taste of various organic culinary preparations. With a very low dosage of yeast extracts it is possible to achieve delicious base for various sauce ingredients. Furthermore, organic yeast extracts also ensures salt reduction and low cholesterol in the organic sauce recipes which contributes towards healthy diet.



Candida species segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2020 and 2025.



Candida species segment is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. It is an industrially important yeast and is generally recognized as safe (GRAS) by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of the USA. Candida utilis, in its inactive form (Torula yeast), is widely used in flavoring, food seasoning and as an aroma carrier to increase the nutritive value of food products including some ready-to-eat products, vegetarian dishes, soups, and diet recipes. Torula yeast is rich in glutamic acid due to which it is being used as a substitute to monosodium glutamate (MSG). It also enables the marketing of 'all-natural' ingredients



The fermented beverage sub-application segment of beverages, projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2020 and 2025.



Saccharomyces yeasts are used in the preparation of fermented beverages such as wine, cider and beer due to their well-known fermentative behavior.



These yeasts have been extensively investigated and are used in commercial processes. With the emergence of new organic consumption patterns and market niches demanding organic products with new sensory characteristics has catapulted the exploitation of organic yeasts. Organic beer and organic wine are increasing growing in demand rapidly as the vote for sustainable agricultural practices rises along with increase in health- conscious people and growing active lifestyle.



Asia Pacific market for organic yeast is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period."



The organic yeast market is estimated to grow significantly in the Asia Pacific region due to the rise in demand for natural and organic food ingredients from the major economies such as China, India, Japan and other South East Asian countries as they experience a surge in the increase in number of health-conscious consumers. With the increase in awareness amongst consumers about the essential nutrients requirement in daily diet, have increased the demand for protein rich nutritional supplement.



In Asia Pacific, trends around healthy lifestyles and prevention among older consumers trying to avoid expensive healthcare costs and extend healthy lifespans are generating growth opportunities dietary supplements. Thus, causing organic yeast to flourish as it acts a high-quality nutritional supplement as it contain vitamins, minerals and proteins which helps boost immunity.

Company Profiles



Manufacturers

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Lallemand Inc.

Ohly

Biospringer (Lesaffre)

Angel Yeast Co. Ltd.

Red Star Yeast Company LLC

Solgar Inc.

Imperial Yeast

Levapan SA

Leiber GmbH

White Labs Copenhagen

Biorigin

Levex

Agrano GmbH & Co. KG

Distributors

Martin Braun Gruppe

Marroquin Organic

End-Product Manufacturers

Marigold Health Foods Ltd.

Frontier Co-Op

Sari Foods Co.

Now Foods

Rapunzel Naturkost

Bob's Red Mill Natural Foods

Doves Farms Foods Ltd.

Bluebonnet Nutrition Corporation

Campbell's Soup Company



