Global Organoids and Spheroids Market Analysis & Forecast 2024-2034, Featuring Prellis Biologics, 3D Biomatrix, HUB, Lonza, AMS Biotechnology, Corning, InSphero, 3D Biotek, Cellesce & Greiner Bio-One

The global organoids and spheroids market size was estimated to be USD 0.781 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to reach at USD 7.70 billion by 2034 with a CAGR of 23.12% during the forecast period 2024-2034.

Growing emphasis on the development of organoids that replicate diseases such as chronic kidney disease, genetic disorders, colon cancer, & lung cancer, upswing in research & development activities, increasing advancements in technology for organoid models, a rise in 3D spheroid technologies, genome editing technologies, & progress in stem cell research, surge in utilization of CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing technology, growing integration of microfluidics and automation, increasing mergers & acquisitions, rising approvals of innovative products, and surge in introduction of new organoids and spheroids products are some of the key factors boosting the market growth.

A surge in the introduction of new organoids and spheroids products is predicted to boost the market growth during the forecast period. The field of life sciences research has seen the emergence of organoids and spheroids as relatively recent technologies, and their adoption and understanding are still in the process of evolution. Both organoids and spheroids represent three-dimensional cultured cell structures. Organoids, complex formations of organ-specific cells primarily sourced from the bladder, liver, and stomach, consist of stem or progenitor cells capable of self-assembly in a scaffolding environment. This results in the development of microscopic versions of the host organ, making organoids suitable for three-dimensional cell studies. In contrast, spheroids are derived from tumor tissues, mammary glands, hepatocytes, & embryoid bodies, which do not need scaffolding to self-assemble into three-dimensional cultures.

By type, spheroids was the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global organoids and spheroids market in 2023 owing to a significant demand for applications in drug discovery, toxicology, & cancer research. The availability of commercially provided cell lines for spheroid generation is increasing, and there is a growing preference for utilizing products such as the LNCaP Cell Line and PC-3 Cell Line in the generation of spheroids. Additionally, organoids is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period as organoids hold the potential to serve as in-vitro models for drug discovery, and increase in the introduction of new systems.

By application, developmental biology was the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global organoids and spheroids market in 2023 owing to the rising utilization of organoid & spheroid culture systems in developmental biology, growing need for tools related to induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) & Embryonic Stem Cells (ESCs) to explore tissue homeostasis, lineage specification, & embryonic development, and increasing trend of forming partnerships among key players.

Additionally, regenerative medicine is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the surge in research activities for the development of novel products. The transplantation of organoids and spheroids, originating from adult stem cells, facilitates the substitution of diseased tissue or organs.

By end-user, biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies was the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global organoids and spheroids market in 2023 owing to the increase in the adoption of organoids & spheroids for pre-clinical drug discovery by pharmaceutical companies, growing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, chronic renal disease, & cardiovascular disease, and surge in the introduction of new products.

The introduction of this innovative product is anticipated to enhance organoid and spheroid research. Additionally, academic & research institutes is predicted to grow a the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing adoption in research related to developmental biology and disease modeling, surge in prevalence of various chronic diseases, and growing adoption of cutting-edge technologies.

North America is anticipated for the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the rise in the use of organoid-based research models, growing advancements in technology, the presence of major industry players, increasing funding from international organizations, and surge in launch of new products.

Additionally, Asia Pacific region is predicted to grow at fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the continuous developments in stem cell research, increase in collaborations among major market entities, surge in innovations in 3D cell culture technology, expanding research initiatives in advanced cell models, and a growing number of partnerships and collaborations among industry players.

Report Scope:

Base Year: 2023

Forecast Period: 2024-2034

Study Coverage

Market Forecast by Type, Material, Product, and End-user

Market Forecast for 5 Regions and 17+ Countries North America (U.S. and Canada ) Europe ( Germany , France , UK, Spain , Italy , Russia , Rest of Europe ) Asia Pacific ( China , Japan , India , Australia , South Korea , Rest of APAC) Latin America ( Brazil , Mexico , Argentina , Rest of LATAM) MEA ( South Africa , GCC, Rest of MEA)

Company Profiles of Top 10+ Major Market Players

Prellis Biologics 3D Biomatrix Hubrecht Organoid Technology (HUB) Lonza AMS Biotechnology ( Europe ) Limited Corning Incorporated STEMCELL Technologies Inc. InSphero Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. 3D Biotek LLC Merck KGaA Cellesce Ltd. Greiner Bio-One



Report Segmentation:

By Type

Spheroids

By Type

Mammospheres

Hepatospheres

Embryoid Bodies

Neurospheres

Multicellular Tumor Spheroids (MCTS)

By Method

Low Cell Attachment Plates

Hanging Drop Method

Micropatterned Plates

Others

By Source

iPSCs Derived Cells

Primary Cell

Cell Line

Organoids

By Type

Intestinal Organoids

Hepatic Organoids

Neural Organoids

Other Organoids

By Method

Crypt Organoid Culture Techniques

Clonal Organoids from Lgr5+ Cells

Brain and Retina Organoid Formation Protocol

Air Liquid Interface (ALI) Method for Organoid Culture

General Submerged Method for Organoid Culture

Others

By Source

Stem Cells

Primary Tissues

By Application

Personalized Medicine

Regenerative Medicine

Disease Pathology Studies

Developmental Biology

Drug Toxicity & Efficacy Testing

By End-user

Academic & Research Institutes

Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Industries

By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa South Africa GCC Rest of MEA

