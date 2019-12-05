Global Orphan Diseases Partnering Directory 2019: Deals & Trends by Deal Type, Industry Sector, Stage Of Development, Technology Type, Therapeutic Indication

DUBLIN, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Orphan Diseases Partnering 2014-2019: Deal trends, players and financials" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Orphan Diseases Partnering 2014 to 2019 provides the full collection of Orphan Diseases disease deals signed between the world's pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies since 2014.



Most of the deals included within the report occur when a licensee obtains a right or an option right to license a licensor's product or technology. More often these days these deals tend to be multi-component including both a collaborative R&D and a commercialization of outcomes element.



The report takes readers through the comprehensive Orphan Diseases disease deal trends, key players and top deal values allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms companies are currently entering Orphan Diseases deals.



The report presents financial deal terms values for Orphan Diseases deals, where available listing by overall headline values, upfront payments, milestones and royalties enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the value of current deals.



In addition, a comprehensive appendix is provided with each report of all Orphan Diseases partnering deals signed and announced since 2014. The appendices are organized by company A-Z, stage of development at signing, deal type (collaborative R&D, co-promotion, licensing etc) and technology type. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in Orphan Diseases partnering and dealmaking since 2014.



In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of Orphan Diseases technologies and products.



Report Scope



Global Orphan Diseases Partnering 2014 to 2019 includes:

Trends in Orphan Diseases dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2014

Analysis of Orphan Diseases deal structure

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Access to hundreds of Orphan Diseases deal contract documents

Comprehensive access to over 130 Orphan Diseases deal records

The leading Orphan Diseases deals by value since 2014

Most active Orphan Diseases dealmakers since 2014

Available deals and contracts are listed by:

Headline value

Upfront payment value

Royalty rate value

Stage of development at signing

Deal component type

Technology type

Specific therapy indication

Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:

What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How aresales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in Orphan Diseases dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Orphan Diseases partnering over the years

2.3. Orphan Diseases partnering by deal type

2.4. Orphan Diseases partnering by industry sector

2.5. Orphan Diseases partnering by stage of development

2.6. Orphan Diseases partnering by technology type

2.7. Orphan Diseases partnering by therapeutic indication



Chapter 3 -Financial deal terms for Orphan Diseases partnering

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Disclosed financials terms for Orphan Diseases partnering

3.3. Orphan Diseases partnering headline values

3.4. Orphan Diseases deal upfront payments

3.5. Orphan Diseases deal milestone payments

3.6. Orphan Diseases royalty rates



Chapter 4 - Leading Orphan Diseases deals and dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active in Orphan Diseases partnering

4.3. List of most active dealmakers in Orphan Diseases

4.4. Top Orphan Diseases deals by value



Chapter 5 - Orphan Diseases contract document directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Orphan Diseases partnering deals where contract document available



Chapter 6 - Orphan Diseases dealmaking by therapeutic target

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Deals by Orphan Diseases therapeutic target



Appendices



Appendix 1 - Directory of Orphan Diseases deals by company A-Z since 2014

Appendix 2 - Directory of Orphan Diseases deals by deal type since 2014

Appendix 3 - Directory of Orphan Diseases deals by stage of development since 2014

Appendix 4 - Directory of Orphan Diseases deals by technology type since 2014



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/84sdtr



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

