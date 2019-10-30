Global Orthobiologic Musculoskeletal Soft Tissue Replacement and Regeneration Analysis Report 2019

DUBLIN, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Orthobiologics for Musculoskeletal Soft Tissue Replacement and Regeneration" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This medical market and technology report provides a comprehensive discussion of the global market for orthobiologics for musculoskeletal soft tissue replacement and regeneration (including cell-based therapies and tissue scaffolds and grafts).



This report provides the following useful information:

Prevalence of sports injuries

Prevalence of osteoarthritis

Product portfolios offered by leading manufacturers

New technologies under development

Global market forecasts, by region

Analyses of the top competitors and their market shares.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market analysis

Competitive analysis

Methodology

2. Orthobiologic Products for Musculoskeletal Soft Tissue Replacement and Regeneration

Cartilage replacement and regeneration

Meniscus repair, replacement, and regeneration

Tendon and ligament repair, replacement, and regeneration

Bibliography

3. Market for Orthobiologics for Musculoskeletal Soft Tissue Replacement

Combined market forecast

Cartilage replacement and regeneration products, market analysis

Meniscus replacement and regeneration products, market analysis

Ligament and tendon regeneration and replacement products, market analysis

Competitive analysis

Bibliography

4. Company Listing

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rhsgh4





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

