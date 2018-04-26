Global Orthobiologics Market to 2023: Focus on Allografts, Bone Morphogenic Proteins, Demineralised Bone Matrix, Synthetic Bone Grafts, Joint Fluid Therapy, Stem Cell Therapies & Soft Tissue Repair

The report predicts the global orthobiologics market to grow with a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period of 2017-2023.

The report on global orthobiologics market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period of 2015 to 2023.

The report on orthobiologics market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global orthobiologics market over the period of 2015 to 2023. Moreover, the report is collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global orthobiologics market over the period of 2015 to 2023. Further, Growth Matrix given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary



3. Global Orthobiologics Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5. Competitive Landscape in the Global Orthobiologics Market



4. Global Orthobiologics Market by Type

4.1. Allografts

4.2. Bone Morphogenic Proteins

4.3. Demineralised Bone Matrix

4.4. Synthetic Bone Grafts

4.5. Joint Fluid Therapy (Viscosupplementation)

4.6. Stem Cell Therapies

4.7. Soft Tissue Repair



5. Global Orthobiologics Market by Application

5.1. Spinal Fusion

5.2. Trauma Repair

5.3. Reconstructive Surgery

5.4. Soft-Tissue Injuries

5.5. Fracture Recovery



6. Global Orthobiologics Market by End-Use

6.1. Hospitals

6.2. Dental Clinics and Facilities

6.3. Research & Academic Institutes



7. Global Orthobiologics Market by Region 2017-2023



8. Company Covered

8.1. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

8.2. DePuy Synthes

8.3. Stryker Corporation

8.4. Harvest Technologies Corporation

8.5. Globus Medical, Inc.

8.6. Orthofix International N.V.

8.7. Nuvasive, Inc.

8.8. Bioventus LLC

8.9. Kuros Biosciences Ltd.

8.10. Arthrex, Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hnjct2/global?w=5





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-orthobiologics-market-to-2023-focus-on-allografts-bone-morphogenic-proteins-demineralised-bone-matrix-synthetic-bone-grafts-joint-fluid-therapy-stem-cell-therapies--soft-tissue-repair-300637291.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

