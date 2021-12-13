Global Orthodontic Supplies Market Report, 2021-2026: Footprint Analysis of the Top Players in the Orthodontic Supplies Market

DUBLIN, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Orthodontic Supplies Market by Product, Braces (Removable, Fixed), Brackets (Ligating, Lingual, Metal), Archwires (Ni-Ti, Steel), Anchorage, Ligature (Elastomeric, Wire), Patient (Adult, Children), Users (Hospitals, Clinics, OTC) - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global orthodontic supplies market size is projected to reach USD 8.3 billion by 2026 from USD 5.4 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period. Factors such as a rise in the incidence of malocclusion and rising emphasis on effective orthodontic treatment are the key factors boosting the demand for orthodontic supplies.

Moreover, the initiatives undertaken by governments to increase the awareness about orthodontic treatments along with the increase in the availability of advanced orthodontic supplies in the market, are anticipated to boost the demand for orthodontic supplies during the forecast period.

The recent COVID-19 global pandemic has also impacted the orthodontic supplies market. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the reduced access to hospital orthodontic clinics has affected the sales growth of orthodontic products. However, with ongoing advancements in digital technology, many dental companies are majorly focusing on digital tools.

This platform offers an opportunity for dental clinics to maintain digital communication with patients and continuously monitor treatment as the pandemic continues.

The removable braces segment witness the highest growth rate in the orthodontic supplies market, by product, during the forecast period

The Removable braces segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The high growth in this owes to the high prevalence of malocclusion and growing patient awareness about the advantages of removable braces, along with the presence of well-established players with strong offerings in removable braces.

The brackets segment accounted for the largest share of the orthodontic supplies market, by fixed brackets product, in 2021

The brackets segment accounted for the largest share of the orthodontic supplies market in 2020. The rise in the global prevalence of orthodontic problems such as overcrowding, crossbite, diastema and influx of different types of advanced brackets for the treatment of malocclusion are some of the factors anticipated to boost the segment growth in the coming years.

The hospital and dental clinics segment accounted for the largest share of the orthodontic supplies market, by end users, in 2021

The rapidly growing cases of malocclusions across the globe and the rising expectations of improved dental healthcare among the expanding population worldwide are playing a critical role in increasing the adoption of orthodontic treatments in hospitals and dental clinics. Growing emphasis on investments in the hospitals and dental clinics by many private equity firms to establish a large chain of dental clinics is likely to play a significant role in propelling the growth of the segment in the coming years. Moreover, the growing dental tourism industry, along with the rapid cosmetic procedures are likely to augment the segment growth during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific market to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The orthodontic supplies market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. An increase in the adoption of orthodontic supplies, increasing healthcare expenditures, increasing number of dental clinics in India and China, and the growing presence of small players offering a wide range of orthodontic products in the region are also expected to drive the growth of the orthodontic supplies market in Aisa Pacific.

The major players operating in the orthodontic supplies market are:

3M

Align Technology

American Orthodontics

Clearcorrect Operating (Subsidiary of Straumann Group)

DB Orthodontics

Dentaurum

Dentsply Sirona

Envista Holdings Corporation

Eurodonto

Forestadent Bernhard Forster GmbH

G&H Orthodontics

Great Lakes Dental Technologies

Henry Schein

Morelli Orthodontics

Ortho Caps GmbH

Orthometric

Rocky Mountain Orthodontics

Tecnident Orthodontic Equipment Ltd

TP Orthodontics

Ultradent Products

Market Overview

Drivers

Growing Number of Patients with Malocclusions, Jaw Diseases, Tooth Decay/Tooth Loss, and Jaw Pain

Increasing Disposable Incomes and Expanding Middle-Class Population in Developing Countries

Increasing Awareness About Advanced Orthodontic Treatments

Ongoing Research and Technological Advancements in Orthodontic Products

Restraints

Risks and Complications Associated with Orthodontic Treatments

High Cost of Advanced Orthodontic Treatments in Some Nations

Opportunities

Emerging Markets in APAC and RoW

Digital Orthodontics: Integration with Digital Technologies Such as CAD/CAM and Software

Increasing Use of Social Media by Patients/Parents and Dental Professionals

Direct-To-Consumer Orthodontics

Challenges

Dearth of Trained Dental Practitioners

