Global Orthodontic Supplies Market Study, 2020-2027 - Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Recession

DUBLIN, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Orthodontic Supplies - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher brings years of research experience to this 18th edition of the report. The 293-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Global Orthodontic Supplies Market to Reach $7.6 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Orthodontic Supplies estimated at US$4.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.



Removable Braces, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.4% CAGR and reach US$4.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Fixed Braces segment is readjusted to a revised 8.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.5% CAGR



The Orthodontic Supplies market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.



Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.2% and 6.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.9% CAGR.



Orthodontic Adhesives Segment to Record 7.5% CAGR



In the global Orthodontic Adhesives segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$170.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$274.3 Million by the close of the analysis period.



China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.1 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 8.9% CAGR through the analysis period.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

3M Unitek

Unitek Align Technology Inc.

American Orthodontics

BioMers Pte Ltd

ClearCorrect LLC

DB Orthodontics Ltd

DENTAURUM GmbH & Co. KG

Dentsply Sirona Inc.

G&H Orthodontics Inc.

Great Lakes Orthodontics Ltd.

Ormco Corporation

Ortho Organizers Inc.

Rocky Mountain Orthodontics

TP Orthodontics Inc.

Key Topics Covered



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Orthodontics: Correcting Teeth Alignment Problems and Enhancing Facial Aesthetics

Recent Market Activity

Focus on Corrective Dental Procedures and Booming Cosmetic Dentistry Fuel Growth in the Orthodontic Supplies Market

Developed Economies Dominate Orthodontic Supplies Market

Developing Markets to Power Future Market Growth

Traditional Orthodontic Treatments & Procedures Give Way to Alternatives

Invisible Orthodontics Present Stiff Challenge to Traditional Orthodontics

Clear Aligners Market - The Need for Improved Facial Aesthetics Fosters Growth

Global Competitor Market Shares

Orthodontic Supplies Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Teenagers: A Major Customer Category for Orthodontic Products

Increasing Volume of Adult Orthodontic Treatments - Opportunity for Orthodontic Supplies Market

New Orthodontic Treatment Targeting Adults to Drive Market Growth

Braces in Adults: Potential Opportunities to Tap

Booming Cosmetic Dentistry Market Drives Demand for Orthodontic Supplies

Increasing Opportunities in Aesthetic Orthodontics

Improving Aesthetic Appeal with Removable Appliances

Rising Popularity of Aesthetic Braces

Aesthetics Gain Significance in Archwires Too!

Dental Braces: Growing Need for Teeth Alignment Correction Treatments Drives Market Growth

Wires and Brackets: Leading Product Types

Self-Ligating Brackets: An Ideal Alternative to Traditional Braces

New Orthodontic Braces Cut Down Dentist Visits

Researchers Developing Antibacterial Material for Orthodontic Braces

Researchers Develop Nanoparticles-based Material to Create Clear Plastic Brackets

Growing Prominence of Digital Orthodontics

Grey Market: A Challenge for Manufacturers of Dental Products

Fashion Fad Encourages Black Marketing of Fake Braces in Asia

Dentists Performing General Orthodontic Procedures - A Threat to Orthodontists

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 56

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d0x9wd

