Global Orthopedic Digit Implants Market (2020 to 2025) - Featuring Wright Medical Group, Johnson & Johnson, Stryker Corporation & Integra Corporation Among Others

An increase in the geriatric population and growing prevalence of orthopedic diseases are the primary driving factors for the orthopedic digit implants market. Furthermore, rising awareness about minimally invasive technologies and the advent of 3D printing technologies has changed the phase of orthopedic implant technologies.



This is projected to positively impact market growth over the forecast period. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), by 2050, people suffering from osteoarthritis is projected to increase to 130 million across the globe. The growing prevalence of arthritis and the growing burden of orthopaedic conditions expected to boost market growth.



However, limited medical insurance coverage and stringent regulatory policies are expected to hamper the market growth over the forecast period.



Key Market Trends



The Joint Implants Market Expected to Hold the Significant Share

Metatarsal and metacarpal joint implants are anticipated to have significant market share owing to the increase in the occurrence of arthritis and the growing number of accidents worldwide.

According to the World Health Organization, nearly 1.25 million people die due to road accidents every year. In addition, 20 to 50 million people are injured or disabled each year due to road accidents.

Due to high biocompatibility and low rate of corrosiveness titanium digit implants are expected to have notable market growth over the forecast period.

Furthermore, advancements in product technologies and increasing burden of orthopedic disorders around the world projected to positively impact the overall market growth.

North America Projected to Grow at Significant Rate



North America region is expected to have significant market growth over the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the high number of patient pool suffering from orthopedic disorders and growing adaptation of minimally invasive surgical procedures in treatment. In addition, the presence of many market players and innovative product launches are fueling the market growth in the region.



The Asia-Pacific is expected to have a healthy growth rate owing to developing healthcare infrastructure, growing patient awareness regarding minimally invasive implant options and availability of advanced medical implants in the region. Furthermore, the ageing population and the rising burden of trauma and orthopedic disorders in underdeveloped and developing countries are expected to boost the regional growth rate over the forecast period.



Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Geriatric Population and Rising Prevalence of Orthopedic Diseases

4.2.2 Increasing Preference of Minimally Invasive Surgeries and Advanced Products

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Stringent Regulatory Procedures

4.3.2 Post Surgery Infections and low Adaptation of Implants

4.4 Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Meta Tarsal Joint Implants

5.1.2 Meta Carpal Joint Impnats

5.1.3 Toe Intramedullary Digit Implants

5.1.4 Scophoid Bone Digit Implants

5.1.5 Hemiphalangeal Digit Implants

5.2 By Material

5.2.1 Pyrocarbon

5.2.2 Titanium

5.2.3 Ninitol

5.2.4 Others

5.3 By End User

5.3.1 Hospitals

5.3.2 Speciality Orthopedic Clinics

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 United Kingdom

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South Korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle-East and Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle-East and Africa

5.4.5 South America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South America



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Wright Medical Group N.V.

6.1.2 Johnson & Johnson

6.1.3 Stryker Corporation

6.1.4 Integra Corporation

6.1.5 Integra Lifesciences

6.1.6 VILEX IN TENNESSEE, INC.

6.1.7 Merete GmbH

6.1.8 Acumed LLC

6.1.9 Teijin Limited

6.1.10 Arthrosurface



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



