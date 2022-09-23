Global Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market Research Report 2022 - AI-Driven Orthopedic Systems Come to the Fore / 3D Printing Emerges as Game Changer with Opportunity for Orthopedic Care

DUBLIN, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market to Reach $10.6 Billion by 2026

The global market for Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems estimated at US$8.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.6 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% over the analysis period.

Orthopedic medical imaging systems are emerging as a popular option to get high-quality imaging in safe and effective manner for decision making and reduce the requirement of surgeries. Growth in the global market is being driven by increasing cases of orthopedic ailments and growing geriatric population that is highly prone to osteoarthritis.

The market is also bolstered by rising incident of bone fracture trauma as a result of fall, accidents and sports-related injuries. Traumatic injury continues to be one of the primary causes of mortalities, with road injury and falls. There are around 2.5 million cases of sports-related injuries to the knee per year, which require emergency care. The number is anticipated to increase over the coming years, creating strong demand for orthopedic medical imaging systems.



X-ray Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3.6% CAGR to reach US$3.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Ultrasound Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 4.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

This segment currently accounts for a 25.9% share of the global Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems market. Conventional x-ray examination techniques still dominate the field of imaging, although most of the images being produced presently are digital. Lower cost and duration of test are the principal advantages of X-rays.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.4 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.1 Billion by 2026

The Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.4 Billion in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 38.25% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.1 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 5.7% through the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 3.7% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Growth in the North America region is driven by favorable policies for reimbursement and a large chunk of senior population willing to undergo procedures to stay active. The regional market is buoyed by implementation of sophisticated systems across healthcare and clinical settings.

An increasing number of outpatient and inpatient surgery centers in the US are investing in innovative systems to improve diagnostics, treatment and patient outcomes. Various hospitals are adopting systems with integrated spinal navigation and robotics features for real-time medical imaging and high accuracy during orthopedic surgeries.

The market expansion in Asia-Pacific region can be credited to increasing launch and adoption of advanced systems across a large number of clinical settings. Future growth of the Asia-Pacific market is anticipated to be propelled by government initiatives, adequate reimbursement, rising insurance coverage and growth of the medical tourism industry.



CT Scanners Segment to Reach $2.1 Billion by 2026

In the global CT Scanners segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.3 Billion will reach a projected size of US$1.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$236.8 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 5.3% CAGR through the analysis period.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Medical Imaging Systems Market - A Prelude

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market

COVID 19 Immobilises Orthopedic Patients

Imaging Screening Volume % Change 1H 2019 Vs 1H 2020 in US Hospitals

COVID-19 Caught Health Systems Unawares: Musculoskeletal Radiology Comes to Standstill

Market Prospects and Outlook

Global Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market to Witness Strong Growth

The US Corners Orthopedic Medical Imaging Market with Adoption of Innovative Systems

Percentage of Adults in the US with Arthritis in 2019, by Gender for Select States

Developing Regions Exhibit the Fastest Growth

Increase in Number of Hospitals & Clinics Infuses Momentum in Developing Regions

X-Ray Dominates the Global Market, MRI to Witness Fastest Growth

Equipment Density Correlates With Number of Imaging Procedures

Benefits of MRI Imaging vs. Other Imaging Modalities

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Aging Population and the Associated Orthopedic Disorders Drive the Demand for Medical Imaging Systems

Rise in Healthcare Expenditure to Drive Growth

Growing Incidence of Bone Fractures due to Osteoporosis Drives the Medical Imaging Systems Market

Global Osteoporosis Prevalence by Country/Region (2012 & 2022P): Number of People with Osteoporosis in Millions for US, EU, Japan , China and India

, and Technological Advances Set Pace for Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market

AI-Driven Orthopedic Systems Come to the Fore

3D CT Imaging Set to Widen its Footprint

DR Systems Emerge to Replace Traditional X-Ray Imaging Systems

3D Printing Emerges as Game Changer with Quantified Opportunity for Orthopedic Care

Select Launches in the Orthopedic Medical Imaging Market

Siemens Healthineers Launches LUMINOS Lotus Max Medical Imaging System

Konica Minolta Healthcare Unveils Dynamic Digital Radiography for Orthopedic Imaging

CurveBeam Secures FDA 510(K) Clearance for HiRise WBCT Imaging System

Siemens Healthineers Receives FDA Approval for YSIO X.pree Radiography System

Konica Minolta's PACS Solution Rolls out in the US Market

