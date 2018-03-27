Global Osseointegration Implants Market 2013-2018 & 2023

The growth in the market will be led by the increasing prevalence of spinal cord injuries, rise in the number of dental implant surgeries, reimbursement support by government and other organizations, rising number of trauma incidents, increasing hearing loss cases in the geriatric population, and spur in the funding for osseointegration research.

In terms of product type, the osseointegration implants market has been categorized as dental implants and bone-anchored prostheses. Dental implants are expected to witness a faster growth in demand, with a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period, owing to increasing prevalence of dental disorders and rising awareness about dental implants as a tooth-loss solution.

By material type, ceramic biomaterials are expected to project the fastest growth in demand with a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. The growth of ceramic biomaterials is attributed to their tribological properties, biocompatibility, and aesthetic appearance. On the basis of end user, the osseointegration implants industry is categorized into hospitals, ambulatory surgical clinics (ASCs), and dental clinics. Due to the increasing number of dental implant procedures worldwide, the demand of osseointegration implants in dental clinics is expected to advance at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period.

The osseointegration implants market in Asia-Pacific is expected to witness a significant growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as increasing development and research activities, rising disposable income that enables people to select appropriate treatment options, and access to modern healthcare facilities.

Technologically advanced countries such as Australia, are increasingly focusing on the development of implantable procedures for upper and lower limb amputees, enabling the manufacturers of osseointegration implants in bone-prostheses to grow significantly in this region. Moreover, the increasing dental tourism in countries such as India and Thailand have facilitated the growth of the osseointegration market for dental implants.

Globally, the key providers in the osseointegration implants industry are launching new products to gain a larger market share. For instance, in June 2017, DePuy Synthes Companies announced the launch of the VIPER and EXPEDIUM Fenestrated Screw Systems in the U.S. The system along with CONFIDENCE High Viscosity Spinal Cement would restore the integrity of the spinal column in patients with advanced stage spinal tumors.

Similarly, in January 2017, Integrum AB launched the new OPRA Implant System Platform G, which is to be used for transfemoral patients. The new platform is CE labeled and approved by the USFDA, which improves the mechanical performance of the system, simplifies the surgical procedure, and enhances osseointegration.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Background

1.1 Research Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1 Secondary Research

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Data Triangulation

2.5 Assumptions for the Study

3. Executive Summary

3.1 Voice of Industry Experts/KOLs

4. Introduction

4.1 Definition of Market Segments

4.1.1 by Product

4.1.1.1 Bone-anchored prostheses

4.1.1.1.1 Upper & lower limb implants

4.1.1.1.2 Auditory implants

4.1.1.1.3 Spinal fusion implants

4.1.1.2 Dental implants

4.1.1.2.1 Crown

4.1.1.2.2 Abutment

4.1.1.2.3 Implant

4.1.2 by Material Type

4.1.2.1 Metallic biomaterials

4.1.2.2 Ceramic biomaterials

4.1.2.3 Polymeric biomaterials

4.1.2.4 Others

4.1.3 by End User

4.1.3.1 Hospitals

4.1.3.2 Ambulatory surgical clinics (ASCs)

4.1.3.3 Dental clinics

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Trends

4.2.1.1 Increasing usage of titanium in osseointegration implants

4.2.1.2 Surge in new product launches in the market

4.2.1.3 Increasing research on mini dental implants

4.2.2 Drivers

4.2.2.1 Increasing prevalence of SCIs

4.2.2.2 Increasing dental implant surgeries

4.2.2.3 Reimbursement support by government and other organizations for surgeries

4.2.2.4 Increasing number of trauma incidents

4.2.2.5 Increasing hearing loss cases in geriatric population

4.2.2.6 Funding for osseointegration research

4.2.2.7 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast

4.2.3 Restraints

4.2.3.1 Risks and complications associated with implants

4.2.3.2 High cost of implants and associated surgeries

4.2.3.3 Increasing diabetic patients globally

4.2.3.4 Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast

4.2.4 Opportunities

4.2.4.1 Transfemoral amputee implant approval

4.2.4.2 Spur in the disposable household income in emerging economies

4.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5. Global Market Size and Forecast

5.1 by Product

5.1.1 Bone-Anchored Prostheses Market, by Type

5.1.2 Dental Implants Market, by Component

5.2 by Material Type

5.3 by End User

5.4 by Region

6. North America Market Size and Forecast

7. Europe Market Size and Forecast

8. Asia-Pacific (APAC) Market Size and Forecast

9. Rest of World (RoW) Market Size and Forecast

11. Company Profiles

Cochlear Ltd.

Danaher Corporation

Dentsply Sirona Inc.

Depuy Synthes Companies

Henry Schein Inc.

Integrum AB

Nuvasive, Inc.

Strategic Growth Plans

Stryker Corporation

The Straumann Group

William Demant Holding A/S

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

