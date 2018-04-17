Global Osteoarthritis Epidemiology and Patient Flow Report 2018: Patient Flow, Prevalence, Diagnosed Patients & Treated Patients

The research provides insights into Osteoarthritis epidemiology, Osteoarthritis diagnosed patients, and Osteoarthritis treatment rate for US, Japan, and EU5 countries. The research measures key indicators including prevalence of Osteoarthritis derived from epidemiological analysis, patients diagnosed with Osteoarthritis, and patients treated with a drug therapy.



The research study helps executives estimate Osteoarthritis market potential, assess unmet need, develop drug forecasting models, and build population-based health management frameworks. The information presented in this study is used to evaluate market opportunities, effectively identify target patient population, and align marketing decisions.



The research provides estimates and forecasts of Osteoarthritis prevalence, Osteoarthritis diagnosis rate, and Osteoarthritis treatment rate for the period 2017 - 2026. The information is presented by leading geographies including the US, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, UK, and Japan.



Key Features for Each Country:

Osteoarthritis Patient Flow

Osteoarthritis Prevalence

Osteoarthritis Diagnosed Patients

Osteoarthritis Treated Patients

Key Topics Covered:



1. Osteoarthritis: Disease Definition



2. Global Osteoarthritis Patient Flow



3. Osteoarthritis Patient Flow in the US



4. Osteoarthritis Patient Flow in Europe



5. Osteoarthritis Patient Flow in Germany



6. Osteoarthritis Patient Flow in France



7. Osteoarthritis Patient Flow in Spain



8. Osteoarthritis Patient Flow in Italy



9. Osteoarthritis Patient Flow in UK



10. Osteoarthritis Patient Flow in Japan



11. Research Methodology



