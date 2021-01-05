Global Osteoarthritis Therapeutics Market (2020 to 2025) - Personalized Medicines for Osteoarthritis Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Osteoarthritis Therapeutics Market by Anatomy (Knee, Hand), Drug Type (NSAIDs, Analgesics, Corticosteroids), Route of Administration (Parenteral), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies), Purchasing Pattern (Prescription Drugs) and Region - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global osteoarthritis therapeutics market is projected to reach USD 11 billion by 2025 from USD 7.3 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2020 to 2025.



The growth of this market is driven significant adoption of pain medications, increasing prevalence of osteoarthritis, growing population susceptible to osteoarthritis, and rising number of sports injuries. Also, the preference for personalized medicines for osteoarthritis, coupled with collaborations for product development to offer an opportunity for the growth of the market during the forecast period.



Knee osteoarthritis therapeutics is expected to hold the largest share of the osteoarthritis therapeutics market, by anatomy in 2020



Based on anatomy, the market is segmented into knee, hip, hand, and small-joint osteoarthritis therapeutics. Knee osteoarthritis therapeutics is the largest and the fastest-growing segment in this market. This can primarily be attributed to the high incidence of knee osteoarthritis.



Viscosupplementation agents is expected to hold the largest share of the osteoarthritis therapeutics market, in 2020



Based on drug type, the market is classified as, viscosupplementation agents, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), analgesics, and corticosteroids. The analgesics segment is subsegmented into duloxetine and acetaminophen, while the NSAIDs segment is subsegmented into naproxen, aspirin, diclofenac, ibuprofen, and other NSAIDs. The viscosupplementation agents segment accounted for the largest share of the osteoarthritis therapeutics market in 2019. The rising incidence of knee osteoarthritis is the major factor driving the growth of this segment. Viscosupplementation effectively eases the pain of osteoarthritis through injections that fill up the joint's synovial fluid, thus offering better lubrication of the joints.



Parenteral route is expected to hold the largest share of the osteoarthritis therapeutics market in 2020



On the basis of route of administration, the osteoarthritis therapeutics market has been segmented into oral, topical, and parenteral routes. The parenteral route accounted for the largest share of this market in 2019 and is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the wide adoption of the parenteral route for administering osteoarthritis therapeutics owing to the ease of administration and the better pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics, resulting in better patient compliance.



Hospital pharmacies segment commanded the largest share of the osteoarthritis therapeutics market in 2020



Based on the distribution channel, the osteoarthritis therapeutics market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, online pharmacies, and retail pharmacies. In 2019, hospital pharmacies accounted for the largest share of this market because of the high volume of patients visiting hospitals for osteoarthritis treatments and the wide range of osteoarthritis therapeutics available in these pharmacies. Reimbursements can also be claimed easily on hospital pharmacy purchases, which is another important draw.



Prescription drugs segment commanded the largest share of the osteoarthritis therapeutics market in 2020



Based on the purchasing pattern, the osteoarthritis therapeutics market is segmented into OTC and prescription drugs. In 2019, the prescription drugs segment accounted for a larger share of this market as most osteoarthritis therapeutics (viscosupplementation agents and corticosteroids) are only available on prescription.



Europe commanded the largest share of the osteoarthritis therapeutics market in 2020



On the basis of region, the osteoarthritis therapeutics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2019, Europe commanded the largest share of the osteoarthritis therapeutics market. The large share of this market segment can be attributed to the rising incidence of osteoarthritis, rising geriatric population, and increasing obesity rates in several European countries, coupled with the rising number of injuries due to sports and road accidents.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Osteoarthritis Therapeutics Market Overview

4.2 Europe: Osteoarthritis Therapeutics Market Share, by Drug Type (2019)

4.3 Geographical Snapshot of the Osteoarthritis Therapeutics Market



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Significant Adoption of Pain Medications

5.2.1.2 Increasing Prevalence of Osteoarthritis

5.2.1.3 Growing Population Susceptible to Osteoarthritis

5.2.1.4 Rising Number of Sports Injuries

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Risk of Adverse Cardiovascular Events Associated with the Use of NSAIDs in Osteoarthritis Treatment

5.2.2.2 Commercialization of Alternatives

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Personalized Medicines for Osteoarthritis

5.2.3.2 Emerging Markets

5.2.3.3 Collaborations for Product Development

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Adoption of Non-Drug Pain Management Therapies

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

5.4 Supply Chain Analysis

5.5 Ecosystem Analysis

5.6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the Osteoarthritis Therapeutics Market

5.7 Average Selling Price Trend

5.8 Regulatory Scenario

5.8.1 Regulatory Requirements

5.8.1.1 EU Regulations

5.8.1.2 US Regulations

5.9 Epidemiology (Patient Population)

5.9.1 Severity

5.9.2 Anatomy



6 Osteoarthritis Therapeutics Market, by Anatomy

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Knee Osteoarthritis

6.2.1 Rising Obese and Geriatric Populations to Increase the Prevalence of Knee Osteoarthritis

6.3 Hip Osteoarthritis

6.3.1 Similar to Knee Osteoarthritis, Hip Osteoarthritis is More Common in the Geriatric and Obese Populations

6.4 Hand Osteoarthritis

6.4.1 Rising Prevalence of Shoulder Osteoarthritis to Drive Market Growth

6.5 Small Joint Osteoarthritis

6.5.1 Rising Number of Ankle-Related Sports Injuries to Increase the Prevalence of Ankle Osteoarthritis



7 Osteoarthritis Therapeutics Market, by Drug Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Viscosupplementation Agents

7.2.1 Viscosupplementation Agents Dominated the Market in 2019

7.3 Non-steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs

7.3.1 NSAIDs Can Relieve Pain and Inflammation Without the Adverse Effects of Corticosteroids

7.3.1.1 Ibuprofen

7.3.1.2 Aspirin

7.3.1.3 Diclofenac

7.3.1.4 Naproxen

7.3.1.5 Other NSAIDs

7.4 Analgesics

7.4.1 Acetaminophen Holds the Largest Share of the Analgesics Market

7.4.1.1 Acetaminophen

7.4.1.2 Duloxetine

7.5 Corticosteroids

7.5.1 Europe and North America are the Largest Markets for Corticosteroids



8 Osteoarthritis Therapeutics Market, by Route of Administration

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Parenteral Route

8.2.1 Drugs Ineffective When Administered Orally Can be Delivered Via Parenteral Route

8.3 Oral Route

8.3.1 Oral Route is Widely Preferred by Both Clinicians and Patients

8.4 Topical Route

8.4.1 Ease of Use, Painless and Non-Invasive Administration Have Supported Use of Topical Route



9 Osteoarthritis Therapeutics Market, by Distribution Channel

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Hospital Pharmacies

9.2.1 Hospital Pharmacies are the Largest Distribution Channel for Osteoarthritis Therapeutics

9.3 Retail Pharmacies

9.3.1 Greater Preference for Retail Pharmacies Has Affected Market Share

9.4 Online Pharmacies

9.4.1 Online Pharmacies to Register the Highest Growth



10 Osteoarthritis Therapeutics Market, by Purchasing Pattern

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Prescription Drugs

10.2.1 Prescription Drugs to Account for a Larger Share of the Market

10.3 Over-The-Counter Drugs

10.3.1 Ease of Purchase and Administration are Resulting in a Rising Demand for OTC Drugs



11 Osteoarthritis Therapeutics Market, by Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Europe

11.3 North America

11.4 Asia-Pacific

11.5 Rest of the World



12 Competitive Landscape & Company Profiles

12.1 Competitive Landscape

12.1.1 Overview

12.1.2 Competitive Scenario

12.1.2.1 Product Launches and Approvals

12.1.2.2 Collaborations and Agreements

12.1.2.3 Expansions

12.1.2.4 Mergers and Acquisitions

12.1.2.5 Other Developments

12.1.3 Viscosupplementation Agents Market Share Analysis, 2019

12.1.4 Company Evaluation Matrix

12.1.4.1 Stars

12.1.4.2 Emerging Leaders

12.1.4.3 Pervasive Companies

12.1.4.4 Participants

12.2 Company Profiles

12.2.1 Pfizer, Inc.

12.2.2 Horizon Therapeutics plc

12.2.3 Sanofi

12.2.4 Johnson & Johnson

12.2.5 Bayer AG

12.2.6 Abbott

12.2.7 GlaxoSmithKline plc

12.2.8 Zimmer Biomet Holdings

12.2.9 Novartis AG

12.2.10 Flexion Therapeutics, Inc.

12.2.11 Anika Therapeutics

12.2.12 Eli Lilly

12.2.13 Hanmi Pharm. Co. Ltd.

12.2.14 Assertio Therapeutics, Inc.

12.2.15 Laboratorio Reig Jofre

12.2.16 Kitov Pharmaceuticals

12.2.17 Virchow Biotech

12.2.18 Ferring Pharmaceuticals

12.2.19 Bioventus

12.2.20 Almatica Pharma LLC

12.2.21 Atnahs

12.2.22 Pharmed Limited

12.2.23 Orthogenrx

12.2.24 LABRHA

12.2.25 Fidia Farmaceutici S.p.A.



13 Appendix

13.1 Industry Insights

13.2 Discussion Guide

13.3 Knowledge Store: The Subscription Portal

13.4 Available Customizations

