Global Osteoporosis Market and Forecast Analysis, 2016-2025: Oral Bisphosphonate Alendronate Dominates the Treatment of All Severities of Low Bone Mass

Osteoporosis is the most common metabolic bone disorder, and is characterized by low bone mass accompanied by microarchitectural deterioration of bone tissue.

The consequent increase in bone fragility results in osteoporosis patients being prone to sustaining fractures.

Although the majority of osteoporosis patients are postmenopausal women, it is not a female-only disease. It is estimated that one in three women and one in five men aged over 50 years will sustain an osteoporosis-related fracture.

Market Snapshot

Prolia will drive growth of the US market, while Forteo losses will halt growth in Japan and the EU.

and the EU. The oral bisphosphonate alendronate dominates the treatment of all severities of low bone mass.

Forecasted growth in the total prevalence of osteopenia and osteoporosis will be driven by aging populations.

Biosimilar erosion and new anabolic entrants with superior efficacy are set to erode Forteo's blockbuster sales.

The arrival of Amgen's Evenity will be delayed due to safety issues.

Key Topics Covered:



FORECAST: OSTEOPOROSIS

Overview

Executive Summary

Market Overview And Trends

Market Definition And Methodology

Actonel

Boniva

Duavee

Edirol

Evenity

Evista

Forteo And Movymia

Fosamax

Prolia

Reclast

Tymlos

Primary Research Methodology



TREATMENT: OSTEOPOROSIS

Overview

Executive Summary

Primary Research Methodology

Disease Definition And Diagnosis

Patient Segmentation

Current Treatment Options

Prescribing Trends

Treatment Trends In Osteopenia

Treatment Trends In Osteoporosis

Treatment Trends In Severe Osteoporosis

Compliance Rates

Unmet Needs In Osteoporosis



EPIDEMIOLOGY: OSTEOPOROSIS

Overview

Disease Background

Methodology

Forecast: Osteopenia

Forecast: Osteoporosis

Bibliography

Appendix: Additional Sources



MARKETED DRUGS: OSTEOPOROSIS

Overview

Product Overview

Bisphosphonates

Estrogens And Serms

Calcitonin

Anabolic Therapies

Other Drug Classes

Product Profile: Forteo

Product Profile: Prolia

Product Profile: Tymlos



PIPELINE: OSTEOPOROSIS

Overview

Clinical Pipeline Overview

Comparator Therapy

Recently Discontinued Drugs

Additional Pharma Intelligence Pipeline Resources

Product Profile: Evenity



