Global Ostomy Care Market Outlook & Forecast Report 2022-2027 - The Emergence of Next -Generation Ostomy Care & High Demand for Home Healthcare Agencies Among Ostomates

DUBLIN, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ostomy Care Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The ostomy care market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4% during the period 2022-2027.
The report considers the present scenario of the ostomy care market and its market dynamics for the period 2022-2027. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study covers both the demand and supply sides of the market. It also profiles and analyses leading companies and several other prominent companies operating in the market.
Ostomy care products are designed to enhance and improve patients' quality of life who undergo ostomy surgery. Many key players and regional players are offering a wide range of bags and accessories for the management of ostomy thereby, contributing to the growth of the ostomy care market.
SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS
The ostomy bags segment to retain its market dominance during the forecast period. Ostomy bags are also called ostomy pockets or ostomy machines. They come in three distinct sorts and with various alternatives which are benefiting the market globally.
Continent ileostomy and continent urostomy bags are other popular segments due to the occurrence of conditions such as incontinence and rise in obesity and individuals prone to diabetes.
GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS
Germany is the major revenue generator in the European market. The country is experiencing healthy growth due to the increasing demand for ostomy pouches, accessories, and services at a rapid rate.
French health care system is one of the best services of public health care in the world. The health care system in France is made up of a fully integrated network of public and private hospitals, doctors, and other medical service providers.
VENDOR ANALYSIS
Key players are dominating the global market with substantially greater financial, manufacturing, marketing, and technical resources that enable well-established brands, widespread distribution channels, broader product offerings, and an established customer base.
Coloplast is the market leader with a dominant share in the global ostomy care market. The Coloplast's main revenue driver products are SenSura Mio and the Brava range of supporting products. There is a massive pool of many mid-sized and emerging vendors contributing to the growth of the market.
SNIPPETS
- The increasing role of telehealth, demand for home health care agencies, and active involvement of vendors will contribute to the growth of the market.
- An increasing new generation of ostomy devices will positively impact the growth of the global ostomy care market.
- The reimbursement program is contributing to the growth of ostomy care products in developed economies.
KEY GROWTH FACTORS
- The emergence of Next -Generation ostomy care
- High Demand for Home Healthcare Agencies Among Ostomates
- High Growth Potential for Ostomy Care in Emerging Markets
- Increasing Adoption of Telehealth for Ostomy Care
- Prevalence of Health Conditions That Resulting in Ostomy Surgery
- Reimbursement policies in Developed Countries
- Technological Advancements in Ostomy Care Products
Prominent Vendors
- Coloplast group
- Hollister
- ConvaTec
- B.Braun Melsungen
Other Prominent Vendors
- Marlen Manufacturing & Development
- ALCARE
- Welland Medical
- Nu-Hope Laboratories
- Cymed
- Schena Ostomy Technologies
- Perma-Type
- Salts Healthcare
- Torbot Group
- Ostoform
- STOUQ
- ALTREBO LIMITADA
- Eakin
- Anacapa Technologies
- Safe n Simple
- KEM Enterprises
- 3M
- Smith+Nephew
- Fortis Medical Products
- Stomagienics
- Trio Healthcare
- Global Surgimed Industries
- Colo-Majic Enterprises
- Peak Medical
- GHD GesundHeits GmbH Deutschland
- NB Products
- Alliance Pharmaceuticals
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.1.1 Inclusions
4.1.2 Exclusions
4.1.3 Market Estimation Caveats
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope Of The Study
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.1.1 Reasons For Stoma Surgery
7.1.2 Types Of Stoma Surgery
7.1.3 Surgery
7.1.4 Complications
7.2 Ostomy Care: Market Snapshot
7.2.1 Overview
8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Emergence Of Next-Generation Ostomy Care
8.2 High Demand For Home Healthcare Agencies Among Ostomates
8.3 High Growth Potential Of Ostomy Care In Emerging Markets
8.4 Increasing Adoption Of Telehealth For Ostomy Care
9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Prevalance Of Diseases Resulting In Ostomy Surgeries
9.2 Favorable Reimbursement Policies In Developed Countries
9.3 Advanced Technology Ostomy Care Products
10 Market Restraints
10.1 Complications Related To Ostomy Care Products
10.2 Lack Of Awareness And Knowledge Gap Among Ostomy Patients
10.3 Emotional And Psychological Impact On Ostomy Patients
11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Market Size & Forecast
11.2.1 Geography
11.2.2 Products
11.2.3 Systems
11.2.4 Usage
11.2.5 Shape
11.2.6 End-User
11.3 Impact Of Covid-19 On The Ostomy Care Market
11.4 FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
12 Products
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Market Overview
13 Ostomy Bags
13.1 Market Overview
13.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.3 Ostomy Bags: Geography
13.4 Surgery
13.4.1 Colostomy Surgery Bags: Market Size & Forecast
13.4.2 Ileostomy Surgery Bag: Market Size & Forecast
13.4.3 Urostomy Surgery Bag: Market Size & Forecast
14 Ostomy Accessories
14.1 Market Overview
14.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.3 Ostomy Accessories: Geography
15 Systems
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Market Overview
15.3 One-Piece Systems
15.4 Two-Piece Systems
16 Usage
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.2 Market Overview
16.3 Drainable Ostomy Care Products
16.4 Closed-End Ostomy Care Products
17 Shape
17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
17.2 Market Overview
17.3 Flat Ostomy Care Products
17.4 Convex Ostomy Care Products
18 End-User
18.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
18.2 Market Overview
18.3 Hospitals
18.4 Post-Acute Care Centers
18.5 Home Care
19 Geography
19.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
19.2 Geographic Overview
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gvimf5
