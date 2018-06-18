Global OTG Pen Drive Market Report 2018-2022 with a Discussion of Key Vendors

DUBLIN, June 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global OTG Pen Drive Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global OTG Pen Drive Market to grow at a CAGR of 11.73% during the period 2018-2022.
OTG pen drive market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. USB on-the-go (OTG) is an interface specification that allows USB devices, such as pen drives, flash drives, digital cameras, computer mice, and keyboards, to be attached to host devices as peripherals.
One trend affecting this market is the data encryption. Since flash drives are small, readable/writable, and removal media, they are consistently used for easy swapping between systems. Software encryption in OTG pen drives will keep the data safe from alterations/tampering, leakage, or malware infection. It also provides one of the safest ways for business to transmit and store data.
According to the report, one driver influencing this market is rise in the demand for digital data storage. The growth of the global OTG pen drive market is driven by the increasing digitization of projects across organisations and the momentum in the adoption of hybrid memory arrays with reprogrammable and erasable (flash) memory.
Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the increasing internal memory in mobile devices. A lot of smartphone vendors have realized that mobile apps are more of a necessity than an optional investment. The number of free apps downloaded has been increasing exponentially.
Key vendors
- HP
- Kingston Technology
- Sony
- Strontium
- Transcend Information
- Western Digital
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY MOBILE PHONE CONNECTOR TYPE
- Segmentation by mobile phone connector type
- Comparison by mobile phone connector type
- Micro USB Type B - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- USB Type C - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Lightning connector - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by mobile phone connector type
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY COMPUTER PORT TYPE
- Segmentation by computer port type
PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3cgmhn/global_otg_pen?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-otg-pen-drive-market-report-2018-2022-with-a-discussion-of-key-vendors-300667613.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article