Global OTG Pen Drive Market Report 2018-2022 with a Discussion of Key Vendors

The Global OTG Pen Drive Market to grow at a CAGR of 11.73% during the period 2018-2022.

OTG pen drive market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. USB on-the-go (OTG) is an interface specification that allows USB devices, such as pen drives, flash drives, digital cameras, computer mice, and keyboards, to be attached to host devices as peripherals.

One trend affecting this market is the data encryption. Since flash drives are small, readable/writable, and removal media, they are consistently used for easy swapping between systems. Software encryption in OTG pen drives will keep the data safe from alterations/tampering, leakage, or malware infection. It also provides one of the safest ways for business to transmit and store data.

According to the report, one driver influencing this market is rise in the demand for digital data storage. The growth of the global OTG pen drive market is driven by the increasing digitization of projects across organisations and the momentum in the adoption of hybrid memory arrays with reprogrammable and erasable (flash) memory.

Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the increasing internal memory in mobile devices. A lot of smartphone vendors have realized that mobile apps are more of a necessity than an optional investment. The number of free apps downloaded has been increasing exponentially.

Key vendors

HP

Kingston Technology

Sony

Strontium

Transcend Information

Western Digital



