Global OTT Market Report & Dataset (2013-2023): Access Indicators, Online Advertising Revenues, Social Networks, Mobile, OTT On-Demand Video, OTT Communication, Cloud, E-Commerce, Online Gaming

This yearly observatory - report and dataset - provides a comprehensive worldwide and regional/country level market value database covering all principal OTT services for the period of 2013 to 2023.



Markets covered:

Internet access and usage: Search - social - mobile - video - OTT communication - cloud - digital contents - E-commerce - online gaming

These markets are also dissected from a business model angle, to include both paid revenues and advertising revenues from search and display formats.

The total telco services market is also provided as a means of comparison with the OTT services market.



7 regions and 10 countries covered:

World, Europe , EU5, Asia-Pacific , Middle East & Africa , North America , Latin America

, EU5, , & , , China , France , Germany , India , Italy , Japan , South Korea , Spain , United Kingdom , USA

Focus on the principal Internet players: Alibaba, Amazon, Apple, Baidu, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Tencent, including their revenues and platform strategies.



Main OTT market trends and dynamics are also provided, including the key players, competition levels and author's perspectives and outlook.

Dataset Scope

Indicators by country



Access indicators

Internet subscribers (millions)

Fixed Internet users (millions)

Mobile subscribers (millions)

Mobile Internet users (millions)

Online advertising revenues

Online advertising revenues (million EUR)

Display revenues (million EUR) of which programmatic revenues (million EUR)

Search revenues (million EUR)

Other online advertising revenues (million EUR)

Social Networks

Total social networks revenues (million EUR)

Social networks paid revenues (million EUR)

Social networks advertising revenues (million EUR)

Mobile

Total mobile revenues (million EUR)

Paid mobile application revenues (million EUR)

Mobile advertising revenues (million EUR)

OTT on-demand video

Total OTT on-demand video revenues (million EUR)

OTT video paid revenues (million EUR)

OTT video advertising revenues (million EUR)

OTT communication

OTT communication revenues (million EUR)

Cloud

Cloud revenues (million EUR)

E-commerce

E-commerce revenues (million EUR)of which M-commerce revenues (million EUR)

Online gaming

Online gaming revenues (million EUR)

Population

Table of Contents



1. Executive Summary

1.1. World OTT market to surpass 1 trillion EUR by 2023

1.2. Mobile and public cloud have become to the OTT market's main growth drivers

1.3. Diversification of major OTTs (GAFAM version)

1.4. Major OTTs' diversification (BAT version)

1.5. Some OTT services are more reliant on personal data than others



2. Market Analysis and Key Internet Trends

2.1. Per-user Internet service revenues strongly linked to the advertising market

2.2. Overall shift to revenues from mobile; Facebook taking the lead

2.3. Advertising duopoly: Google & Facebook

2.4. GAFAM and BAT are the world's largest OTT companies

2.5. Internet giants commonly use mergers & acquisitions to diversify



3. Focus on Internet players: GAFAM & BAT

3.1. Alphabet continue to its diversification strategy, to become a digital conglomerate

3.2. Facebook looking for a new driver to boost the advertising revenues

3.3. Amazon - Low or negative net income despite strong revenue

3.4. Apple - Mobile device sales dominate revenues, digital content is the fastest-growing business



4. Focus on Internet players: GAFAM & BAT

4.1. Facebook, Google & Baidu - Dependence on advertising evolving differently

4.2. Apple & Microsoft - Majority of sales through their core business

4.3. Facebook & Tencent- Social media leaders with different revenue patterns

4.4. Amazon & Alibaba - E-commerce giants in a potential cloud war



5. Online search

5.1. Online search will maintain steady growth and drive advertising revenues

5.2. Google dominates the global search market, but not all regions



6. Cloud

6.1. Cloud market enjoys robust and continuous growth and is the main OTT revenue driver

6.2. Some big names battling for the top spot, leaving the rest behind



7. Communication

7.1. Communication services will grow, but revenue generation moderate

7.2. Most leading messaging apps becoming user-centric platforms



8. E-Commerce

8.1. E-commerce will continue to grow, aided by m-commerce growth

8.2. Localisation particularly important in e-commerce



9. Social media

9.1. Social media will continue to see diversified models depending on region

9.2. Facebook reigns supreme, with some local variants



10. OTT video

10.1 OTT video to continue its US-lead growth

10.2. A small handful of players dominate the OTT market



11. Mobile applications

11.1. Paid mobile apps dominated by APAC revenue generation

11.2. Free and in-app models dominate popular apps



12. Online advertising

12.1. Online advertising to grow, driven by the US and expansion into mobile

12.2. Advertising duopoly: Google & Facebook own 50% of the market, over 66% of mobile



Companies Mentioned



Alibaba

Amazon

Apple

Baidu

Facebook

Google

Microsoft

Tencent

