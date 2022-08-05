Global OTT Perception, Use, and Business Models Report 2022: Can Co-Viewing Experiences Drive Engagement and Subscriptions?

DUBLIN, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "OTT: Perception, Use, and Business Models" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

OTT video services across business models continually adapt their offerings and experience to remain relevant in a fast-changing market. Consumer perception affects both potential uptake and engagement/retention.

This consumer-focused report quantifies consumer usage and perception of OTT video services across various business models, their libraries, and features.

Key questions addressed:

Have the foundational services reached saturation in the United States ?

? Do consumers consider price or content the most important factor when subscribing to a service?

Is churn leveling off?

Do free trials drive subscriptions?

Can co-viewing experiences drive engagement and subscriptions?

Key Topics Covered:

Survey Methodology and Definitions

Pay TV Definitions and Categorization

Defining Pay-TV Service

Categories of Pay-TV Adoption (Q1/22)

Entertainment Service Ecosystem

Key Terms and Definitions

Executive Summary

Changes in US Pay-TV Market

Overall vMVPD Service Adoption

Penetration of Traditional vs. OTT Video Services

OTT Service Use by Business Model

Number of OTT Service Subscriptions - 8 Year Trend

Method of Subscribing to OTT Service

OTT Subscriber Churn

Top 2 OTT Churn Triggers

Video Service Adoption: OTT vs Pay-TV

Penetration of Traditional vs. Subscription OTT Video Services

Pay-TV & OTT Service Subscription Trend

Pay-TV and OTT Service Subscription Mix

Pay-TV Adoption by Service Type

Intention to Make Changes to Pay-TV Service

OTT Business Models: SVOD, Ad-Supported, TVOD, vMVPDs

OTT Service Use by Business Model

Number of OTT Service Subscriptions

Overall vMVPD Service Adoption

vMVPD Service Adoption

Use of Ad-Based OTT Video Services

Use of Transactional OTT Services

Preferred Method of Watching New Movies

SVOD Market Leaders: Adoption & User Base

Major OTT Subscription Service Adoption

OTT Service Subscription: Big 3 OTT vs. Non Big 3 OTT

Exclusive Subscribers of Individual OTT Service

OTT Video Service Use by Parent Companies

Other OTT Service Subscriptions

Other OTT Service Subscriptions, Cont.

Sports OTT Service Penetration

Premium Network OTT Subscriptions

Fitness OTT Service Penetration

Major OTT Service Penetration by Age

Major OTT Service Penetration by Gender

Major OTT Service Penetration by Children at Home

Major OTT Service Penetration by Income

OTT Subscriber and User Journey

Method of Subscribing by Service Type Q3 2021

Method of Subscribing to OTT Services

Method of Subscribing to Top 10 OTT Services

Triggers for Subscribing to OTT Services

Triggers for Subscribing to Select OTT Service

OTT Service Trials

OTT Trials and Conversion in the Past Six Months Among All US BB HHs

Subscription Rate by Number of Trials

Attitudes Towards OTT Service Trials

% Highly Agree: I'm More Likely to Subscribe with Longer Trial

Average Subscription Duration of Major OTT Services

Average Subscription Duration of Premium Network OTT Services

Average Subscription Duration of Other OTT Services

Average Subscription Duration of Sports OTT Services

Average Subscription Duration of Fitness OTT Services

Drivers for Using Ad-Based OTT Services

Perceptions of OTT Services

Net Promoter Score of OTT Services

Traditional Pay-TV Service Provider NPS

vMVPD Service NPS

Reasons for Recommending OTT Services

Reasons for Recommending Select OTT Services

Reasons for Not Recommending a Service, but Continuing to Subscribe

Reasons for Not Recommending a Service, but Continuing to Subscribe, by Service

User Experience of Online Video Service Subscriptions

User Experience of Transactional OTT Services

OTT Churn

OTT Subscriber Churn

Subscribers Cancelling Service as a % of Current Subscriber Base

OTT Churn Triggers

OTT Service Retention Options

Social Viewing

Methods of Social Viewing

Likelihood of Using Co-viewing Feature

Use of Dedicated Co-Viewing App among Subscriber and Demographic Segments

