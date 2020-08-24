Global OTT TV and Video Forecasts Analysis 2020: Global Online TV Episode and Movie Revenues are Forecast to Reach $167 Billion in 2025

DUBLIN, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global OTT TV and Video Forecasts 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global online TV episode and movie revenues are forecast to reach $167 billion in 2025; double the $83 billion recorded in 2019. About $16 billion will be added in 2020.

SVOD's share of OTT revenues will stay at around 58%. This means that SVOD revenues will climb by $50 billion between 2019 and 2025 to total $98 billion.

Simon Murray, Principal Analyst, said: "Taking account of the coronavirus impact, we have overhauled our forecasts for 138 countries. SVOD has boomed during the lockdown - and thanks to the rollout of Disney+. However, advertising confidence has been hit. We expect lower growth for AVOD in 2020 - but recovery thereafter."

According to the "Global OTT TV and Video Forecasts 2020" report, from the 138 countries, the top five will command two-thirds of global revenues by 2025. This proportion is down from 72% in 2019; revealing that the rest of the world will grow at a faster rate. OTT revenues will exceed $1 billion in 19 countries by 2025; up from 13 countries in 2019.

Revenues in the US will nearly double between 2019 and 2025 - adding nearly $33 billion to reach $68 billion. China will add $6 billion over the same period to reach $19 billion. China has been hit hard by the global economic slowdown. AVOD will fall in China in 2019 and 2020 but will recover from 2021.

This report contains comprehensive coverage of the global OTT TV episode & movie sector (subscribers/homes, transactions and revenues. We have revised our forecasts for all 138 countries covered to account for the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. SVOD, Ad-supported/AVOD, TVOD rental and download-to-own/electronic sell-through) for 138 countries, including:



A 76-page PDF giving a global Executive Summary, comparison tables and rankings. Insight profiles for the top 10 countries ( Brazil , Canada , China , France , Germany , India , Japan , South Korea , UK and USA )

, , , , , , , , UK and ) An excel workbook providing forecasts (2010-2025) for each of the 138 countries covered, comparison and ranking tables.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4muiu4

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

