Global Out-of-band (OOB) Authentication Market, 2023 - Increase in Adoption of OOB Authentication by SME Businesses

The growth of the global out-of-band authentication is driven by rise in volume of online transactions, continuous increase in advanced & complex threats, and rise in compliance requirements. However, risks associated with OOB authentication with SMS and high product association costs are some of the major restraints of this market. On the contrary, upsurge in adoption of OOB authentication by small- & medium-sized businesses is expected to provide potential opportunities for market expansion.

Out-of-band (OOB) authentication is a verification technique, which uses two different networks that work simultaneously. This type of sophisticated authentication system is used to provide extra protection against unauthorized access and confirmations, and prevents many frauds and hacking. It effectively blocks many kinds of hacking and identifies thefts in online banking.

Multifactor authentication systems primarily use credentials such as passwords, security tokens, cellphones, PINs, and smart cards for authentication. The OOB authentication method comprises mobile phone-based OOB authentication tokens, including backup call and SMS, and hardware OOB authentication tokens.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

CA Technologies

CensorNet Ltd.

Deepnet Security

Early Warning Services, LLC

Gemalto NV

SecurEnvoy Ltd.

StrikeForce Technologies, Inc.

Symantec Corporation

TeleSign

VASCO Data Security International, Inc.

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

1.3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO Perspective



CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market Definition And Scope

3.2. Key Findings

3.3. Porters Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Key Player Positioning

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Rise in volume of online transaction

3.5.1.2. Continuous increase in advanced and complex threats

3.5.1.3. Rise in Compliance Requirements

3.5.2. Restraint

3.5.2.1. Risk included in OOB authentication with SMS

3.5.2.2. High product association cost

3.5.3. Opportunity

3.5.3.1. Increase in adoption of OOB authentication by SME businesses



CHAPTER 4 OUT-OF-BAND AUTHENTICATION MARKET, BY SOLUTION TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.2. Hardware Oob Authentication

4.3. Phone-Based Oob Authentication



CHAPTER 5 OUT-OF-BAND AUTHENTICATION MARKET, BY END USER

5.1. Overview

5.2. Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (Bfsi)

5.3. Payment Card Industries

5.4. Government

5.5. Healthcare

5.6. Others



CHAPTER 6 OUT-OF-BAND AUTHENTICATION MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY



CHAPTER 7 COMPANY PROFILES

