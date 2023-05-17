Global Outdoor Heating Market Report 2023: Adoption of Electric Heaters by Consumers Drives Growth

DUBLIN, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Outdoor Heating Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global outdoor heating market is expected to grow from $3.62 billion in 2022 to $3.86 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The outdoor heating market is expected to grow to $4.91 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.2%.

Major players in the outdoor heating market are Calcana Industries Ltd., Lynx Grills, Tansun, Lava Heat Italia, patioSchwank, Wolf Steel Ltd., Infrared Dynamics Inc., Dayva International, Heininger Holdings LLC, Sunheat International, Mr. Heater, Bond Manufacturing, Blue Rhino, and Solaira Heaters.

A space-heating system also called outdoor heating offers warmth to a specific area, usually a patio, outdoor kitchen, or gathering place. To fit most settings, outdoor heaters can be found in a wide range of sizes, designs, and features. Outdoor heaters are quickly rising in popularity as garden decorations, particularly for keeping everyone warm outside during the chillier winter months.

The main types of outdoor heating are portable, standalone heaters, tabletop, and mountable. Portable heaters refer to small and light enough to be carried or moved easily, and not attached by electric wires. The fuel types involved are electric, gas or propane, and wood and solid fuel that are used in restaurant patios, rooftop decks, transit shelters, and public spaces applications for residential, and commercial end uses.

Product innovation is a key trend that is gaining popularity in the outdoor heating market. Major companies operating in the market are focused on research and development for product innovations to gain a competitive edge in the market.

For instance, in October 2022, Nexgrill, a US-based designer and manufacturer of outdoor living products introduced a new line of patio heaters. The Nexgrill Patio Heater produces up to 48,000 Btu of heating energy from a typical 20-pound propane tank, quickly alleviating chilly evenings and enabling year-round outdoor living.

The patio heater is instantly lit by the battery-operated electrical ignition, producing quick heat. Users can deliver the ideal quantity of heat by adjusting the temperature with the control knob. Built-in caster wheels make it simple to move the heater when it's not in use, freeing up deck or patio space in the process. Along with the cozy, inviting glow of a natural flame, the heater's stainless-steel structure and finish make it a beautiful addition to an outdoor location.

North America was the largest region in the outdoor heating market in 2022. The regions covered in the outdoor heating market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The countries covered in the outdoor heating market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The adoption of electric heaters by consumers is expected to drive the growth of outdoor heating going forward. Electric heaters are electric heating appliances that use electrical energy as an input power source and transform that energy into thermal energy to warm the air or objects in a specific location. An electric heating system is used for temperature and humidity control in a building, planting in cold areas, hotels, and restaurants. Home electric heaters are safe to use, consume less electricity, and continue to produce heat for a long period after being switched off.

For instance, according to Growth from Knowledge (GfK), a Germany based provider of data and intelligence to the consumer goods industry, A whopping 958,000 electric heaters have been sold in Germany since the beginning of 2022. The volume of electric heater sales in the German market has jumped by 76% in January-August 2022 over the same period a year earlier. Therefore, the adoption of electric heaters by consumers is driving the growth of the outdoor heating market.

