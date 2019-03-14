Global Outlook on the Cognitive & Memory Enhancer Drugs Market to 2024: Analysis by Drug Type, Application and Region

DUBLIN, March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cognitive and Memory Enhancer Drugs Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report predicts the global cognitive and memory enhancer drugs market to grow with a CAGR of 8.4% over the forecast period from 2018-2024.

Report Findings

Drivers

Prevalence of neurological disorders

Improved memory, physical and mental performance and cognitive function

Increasing geriatric population

Restraints

High capital requirements for drug production

Ethical & legal safety issues regarding cognitive drugs

Opportunities

Untapped market and ongoing clinical trials

Essential strength of the drugs

Increasing R&D activities

Study Coverage



The study on cognitive and memory enhancer drugs market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2016 to 2024.



The report on cognitive and memory enhancer drugs market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global cognitive and memory enhancer drugs market over the period of 2016 to 2024. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global cognitive and memory enhancer drugs market over the period of 2016 to 2024. Further, the Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

What does this report deliver?



1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the cognitive and memory enhancer drugs market.



2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the cognitive and memory enhancer drugs market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2024.



3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global cognitive and memory enhancer drugs market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.



4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Cognitive and Memory Enhancer Drugs Market Highlights

2.2. Cognitive and Memory Enhancer Drugs Market Projection

2.3. Cognitive and Memory Enhancer Drugs Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Cognitive and Memory Enhancer Drugs Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Drug Type

3.4.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application

3.4.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Cognitive & Memory Enhancer Drugs Market



4. Cognitive and Memory Enhancer Drugs Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Cognitive and Memory Enhancer Drugs Market by Drug Type

5.1. Adderall

5.2. Provigil

5.3. Razadyne

5.4. Aricept

5.5. Namenda

5.6. Ritalin

5.7. Exelon

5.8. Others



6. Global Cognitive and Memory Enhancer Drugs Market by Application

6.1. Disease Treatment

6.2. Academic Performance

6.3. Athletic Performance

6.4. Others



7. Global Cognitive and Memory Enhancer Drugs Market by Region 2018-2024

7.1. North America

7.2. Europe

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.4. RoW



8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

8.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Cognitive & Memory Enhancer Drugs Market

8.2. Companies Profiles

8.2.1. Eisai Co. Ltd.

8.2.2. Pfizer Inc.

8.2.3. Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

8.2.4. Shire

8.2.5. WebMD LLC

8.2.6. Novartis AG

8.2.7. Bayer AG

8.2.8. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

8.2.9. Allergan

8.2.10. Sanofi



