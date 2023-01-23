Global Ovarian Cancer Drugs Market Report 2022-2027: Analysis by Alkylating Agents, Mitotic Inhibitors, Antirheumatics, Antipsoriatics, VEGF/VEGFR Inhibitors, PARP Inhibitors, & Antineoplastics

DUBLIN, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ovarian Cancer Drugs Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027 Segmented By Drug Class, By Tumor Type, By Distribution Channel, By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global ovarian cancer drugs market is anticipated to witness an impressive growth during the forecast period, 2023-2027

Ovarian Cancer is one of the most severe and common cancer that affects the women these days. The ovaries in this malignancy undergo irregular cell proliferation, which can invade or negatively impact other body parts like the liver, lymph nodes, intestine and bladder linings, abdominal layers, and lymph nodes.

The early stages of ovarian cancer are accompanied by a few indistinct symptoms that become more obvious as the malignancy progresses. These signs include bloating, pelvic pain, abdominal swell, and appetite loss. Ovarian Cancer risk is higher in women who have ovulated more frequently throughout their life, which can also include women who have never given birth and those who started ovulating at a young age.

According to the American Cancer Society estimations, the inherited genetic factors contribute to about 10% of occurrences of ovarian cancer. 50% of women who carry BRCA1 or BRCA2 gene mutations will get breast or ovarian cancer. The most frequent type of ovarian cancer, accounting for 95% of occurrences worldwide, is ovarian carcinoma.



Growing Prevalence of Ovarian Cancer



The market for ovarian cancer drugs is growing in a highly favourable environment due to the recent increase in ovarian cancer cases. The American Cancer Society reports that in 2016, there were approximately 22,280 new instances of ovarian cancer diagnosed, resulting in 14,240 fatalities in the United States.

Ovarian cancer accounted for 1.3% of the incidence rate and 2.4% of all fatalities attributable to cancer in 2016, according to statistics from the Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Results (SEER) Program of the National Cancer Institute.

There will be 23,820 new cases of ovarian cancer recorded in 2020, and the American Cancer Society believes that 1 in 75 women will get ovarian cancer during their lifetimes, with a 1 in 100 risks that she will pass away from it.

As of 2017, 1,580 new ovarian cancer cases are anticipated to have been detected, making about 2.5% of all new cancer cases in the nation, according to the Australian Government's Cancer Australia. 1,047 fatalities are anticipated because of this in 2017.

Therefore, it is anticipated that the ovarian cancer drugs sector will soon experience significant growth in developed nations.



Increasing Elderly Female Population



The increase in the percentage of the elderly female population is expected to boost the global ovarian cancer drugs market during the forecast period.

As the population of old females increases, they are projected to be suffering from more gynecological problems. For instance, according to the World Population Prospects, there were about 9.5% females above the age group of 60 years as of 2021, from which most of the female population are susceptible to gynecological infections or diseases or cancer.

Ovarian cancer prevalence is often low in women under the age of 40. Most of the ovarian cancer cases are observed among women 60 years of age and older, according to the American Cancer Society. 7,378 new cases of ovarian cancer were reported in the nation in 2014, with approximately 53% of those cases being identified in women 65 years of age and older, according to Cancer Research UK.

Increasing Research & Development Activities to Develop Ovarian Cancer Drugs

The growing prevalence of ovarian cancer has made the companies operating in the market along with different research organizations to increase their research & development activities in order to develop a potential drug treatment for ovarian cancer. Companies in the pharmaceutical business are increasingly coming up with novel drug combinations to treat ovarian cancer.

To treat complex medical diseases, combination medications combine two or more active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) into a single dosage form. To lower manufacturing costs, boost compliance and efficiency, enhance medication concordance, increase profitability, and lessen side effects, pharmaceutical companies in the ovarian cancer medications market are investing in the research and development of novel products such as combination drugs.

For instance, Roche's well-known tranquilizer Avastin (bevacizumab), which is used to treat advanced stage (III or IV) ovarian cancer, is a combination drug approved by the FDA that contains ingredients like carboplatin and paclitaxel.

Regionally, North America dominated the market among Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America. The United States held the biggest market in North America region and is expected to be a lucrative market in the forecast period as the government is investing in research for new drugs for the easy detection of ovarian cancer for the affected people.

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global ovarian cancer drugs market.

AstraZeneca, Plc.

GlaxoSmithKline, Plc.

Merck & Co.

Clovis Oncology, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

Eli Lilly and Company

Amgen Inc.

C.H. Boehringer Sohn Ko. KG

Novartis AG

Report Scope:

In this report, global ovarian cancer drugs market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

Ovarian Cancer Drugs Market, By Drug Class:

Alkylating Agents

Mitotic Inhibitors

Antirheumatics

Antipsoriatics

VEGF/VEGFR Inhibitors

PARP Inhibitors

Antineoplastics

Others

Ovarian Cancer Drugs Market, By Tumor Type:

Epithelial Ovarian Cancer

Ovarian Low Malignant Potential Tumor

Germ Cell Tumor

Sex Cord-Stromal Tumor

Ovarian Cancer Drugs Market, By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Ovarian Cancer Drugs Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

