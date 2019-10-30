Global Over-the-Counter (OTC) Drugs and Dietary Supplements Market Opportunities, 2025 - Focus on Consumer Goods Distributors

DUBLIN, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Over-the-Counter (OTC) Drugs and Dietary Supplements: Opportunities for Consumer Goods Distributors" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Over-the-counter (OTC) drugs and dietary supplements will change the landscape of primary healthcare in the coming years. Initiatives such as the encouraging of self-medication, the increasing support from governments to add more products into safe-to-use OTC classifications and the efforts by drug manufacturers to expand their product ranges in different markets will favor growth.



Stakeholders in the healthcare industry understand the benefits of self-care and the importance of making drugs for minor illness available without a prescription. This initiative is making healthcare treatment less dependent on doctors and involves pharmacists taking care of primary healthcare needs.



Some nations have allowed self-selection of drugs for common illnesses such as low-grade fever, headache, cough and cold, and digestive issues. In the case of drugs where the government fears overdosage or of drugs that can be unsafe for self-selection, prior consultation with a pharmacist or a qualified person who knows drug history and is aware of adverse effects is made mandatory.

Report Includes:

An overview, scope and market landscape of Over-the-Counter (OTC) drugs and dietary supplement products

Coverage of regulatory needs and opportunities that can be found in the OTC drugs and dietary supplements industry for wholesale distributors

Information on the role of govt. regulations on selling OTC medicines in outlets other than pharmacies, and how these changing regulatory landscapes can influence the FMCG market

A look at various channels selling OTC medicines and dietary supplements (VMS); their market growth and specialized marketing methods of non-pharmacy channels

Key Topics Covered:



Market Overview Key Trends Driving Demand for OTC Drugs and Dietary Supplements Prevalence of Self-Care Reduce Burden on Public Health System Retain Market Leadership Market Leadership and Competitive Landscape Pharmaceutical OTC Drug Manufacturers Store Brands Consumer Goods Companies Market Segments Developed Markets Emerging Markets Global OTC and Dietary Supplements Markets, 2019-2025 Regional OTC and Dietary Supplement Markets, 2019-2025 Markets for OTC and Dietary Supplement by Therapeutic Segment, 2019-2025 Global Market Forecasts Through 2025 Wholesale Distribution of OTC Drugs and Dietary Supplements Role and Responsibilities of Distributors Challenges in Drug Distribution Markets for OTC and Dietary Supplements by Distribution Channel, 2019-2025 Regional Wholesale Distribution Scope and Opportunities



