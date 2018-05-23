Global Oxidative Stress Assay (Consumables, Instruments, Services) Market for Pharmaceutical Industry 2018-2022: Key Vendors are Abcam, Merck, Promega, QIAGEN & Thermo Fisher Scientific

DUBLIN, May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Oxidative Stress Assay Market for Pharmaceutical Industry 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global oxidative stress assay market for pharmaceutical industry to grow at a CAGR of 8.36% during the period 2018-2022
Global Oxidative Stress Assay Market for Pharmaceutical Industry 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is outsourcing drug discovery processes. Oxidative stress assay tests are mainly outsourced to CROs and CMOs to ensure the availability of safe and stress-free environment. With the growing emphasis on R&D investments and drug discovery, companies are preferring to outsource drug discovery processes such as oxidative stress assays and other pharmaceutical tests.
According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing investments in drug discovery. Oxidative stress determines the imbalance in the production of free radicals and the ability of cells to detoxify harmful effects by using antioxidants to neutralize the radicals. As a result, pharmaceutical companies are investing significantly in developing drugs that act as antioxidants to minimize the damage caused by free radicals.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is lack of skilled professionals. Carrying out an oxidative stress assay requires efficient handling, compliance with regulatory procedures, and good manufacturing practices. However, increase in the burden of chronic diseases globally, pharmaceutical companies have to produce biopharmaceuticals and drugs in short durations.
Key questions answered in this report
- What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
- What are the key market trends?
- What is driving this market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Key vendors
- Abcam
- Merck
- Promega Corporation
- QIAGEN
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- Consumables
- Instruments
- Services
- Market opportunity by product
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Increased adoption of precision medicine
- Outsourcing drug discovery process
- Growing focus on promotional activities
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rtfklp/global_oxidative?w=5
