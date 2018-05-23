Global Oxidative Stress Assay (Consumables, Instruments, Services) Market for Pharmaceutical Industry 2018-2022: Key Vendors are Abcam, Merck, Promega, QIAGEN & Thermo Fisher Scientific

The global oxidative stress assay market for pharmaceutical industry to grow at a CAGR of 8.36% during the period 2018-2022

Global Oxidative Stress Assay Market for Pharmaceutical Industry 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is outsourcing drug discovery processes. Oxidative stress assay tests are mainly outsourced to CROs and CMOs to ensure the availability of safe and stress-free environment. With the growing emphasis on R&D investments and drug discovery, companies are preferring to outsource drug discovery processes such as oxidative stress assays and other pharmaceutical tests.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing investments in drug discovery. Oxidative stress determines the imbalance in the production of free radicals and the ability of cells to detoxify harmful effects by using antioxidants to neutralize the radicals. As a result, pharmaceutical companies are investing significantly in developing drugs that act as antioxidants to minimize the damage caused by free radicals.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is lack of skilled professionals. Carrying out an oxidative stress assay requires efficient handling, compliance with regulatory procedures, and good manufacturing practices. However, increase in the burden of chronic diseases globally, pharmaceutical companies have to produce biopharmaceuticals and drugs in short durations.

Key vendors

Abcam

Merck

Promega Corporation

QIAGEN

Thermo Fisher Scientific

