Global Oxygen Scavengers Market 2018-2022: Augmenting Demand from Pharmaceutical and Nutraceutical Industries

The "Global Oxygen Scavengers Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global oxygen scavengers market to grow at a CAGR of 5.00% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Oxygen Scavengers Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing demand for packaged food. Rising demand for healthy snacks in advanced economies of the Americas and Europe is likely to foster the adoption of sustainable packaging technologies.
One trend in the market is augmenting demand from the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries. With the growing demand from the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries, vendors in the oxygen scavengers market focus on the personalization and customization of nutraceuticals, which are food products sold in medicinal forms.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is necessity of technical knowledge for selecting oxygen scavengers. Oxygen scavenger sachets used in food products must be safe, easily handheld, compact size, non-toxic, and must not produce offensive odors. They are highly reactive upon exposure to air; hence, they are required to be handled and packaged in such a way as to minimize exposure to the environment.
Key vendors
- Arkema Group
- Clariant
- General Electric
- Innospec
- Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company
- Sealed Air
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE
- Segmentation by type
- Comparison by type
- Metallic - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Non-metallic - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by type
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USE INDUSTRY
- Segmentation by end-use industry
- Comparison by end-use industry
- Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Pharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Chemicals - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by end-use industry
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
- Augmenting demand from pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries
- Development of new methods for producing oxygen scavengers
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/nzxqlj/global_oxygen?w=5
