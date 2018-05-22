Global Oxygen Scavengers Market 2018-2022: Augmenting Demand from Pharmaceutical and Nutraceutical Industries

The global oxygen scavengers market to grow at a CAGR of 5.00% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Oxygen Scavengers Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing demand for packaged food. Rising demand for healthy snacks in advanced economies of the Americas and Europe is likely to foster the adoption of sustainable packaging technologies.

One trend in the market is augmenting demand from the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries. With the growing demand from the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries, vendors in the oxygen scavengers market focus on the personalization and customization of nutraceuticals, which are food products sold in medicinal forms.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is necessity of technical knowledge for selecting oxygen scavengers. Oxygen scavenger sachets used in food products must be safe, easily handheld, compact size, non-toxic, and must not produce offensive odors. They are highly reactive upon exposure to air; hence, they are required to be handled and packaged in such a way as to minimize exposure to the environment.

Key vendors

Arkema Group

Clariant

General Electric

Innospec

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company

Sealed Air

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

Segmentation by type

Comparison by type

Metallic - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Non-metallic - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by type

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USE INDUSTRY

Segmentation by end-use industry

Comparison by end-use industry

Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Pharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Chemicals - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by end-use industry

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

Augmenting demand from pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries

Development of new methods for producing oxygen scavengers

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/nzxqlj/global_oxygen?w=5





