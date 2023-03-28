Global Ozone Generator Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $1.87 Billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.7%

DUBLIN, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ozone Generator Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global ozone generator market grew from $1.35 billion in 2022 to $1.44 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. The ozone generator market is expected to grow to $1.87 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.7%.

Major players in the ozone generator market are Suez Utilities Company, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Ebara Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, METAWATER Co Ltd., Primozone Production AB, Xylem Inc., Ozone Tech Systems, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, BES Group, Ozonetek, Chemtronics Technologies, Ecozone Technologies Ltd., ESCO International, Ozone Tech Systems, Enaly Ozone Generator, Industrie De Nora SpA, Spartan Environmental Technologies, MKS Instruments, Teledyne Technologies, Creative Oz-Air (I) Pvt Ltd., Corotec Corporation, Ozonetech Systems OTS AB, Absolute Systems Inc., Lenntech BV, and DEL Ozone Inc.

The ozone generator market consists of sales of ozone discharge generators and UV light generators. Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



The ozone generator refers to a device designed to produce the gas ozone. It is a system that transforms oxygen from various sources, such as ambient air, dry air, and concentrated oxygen, into ozone. These generators are a type of air purification system that generates ozone (O3) to aid in the reduction of airborne contaminants by dissolving oxygen (O2) molecules into single atoms, which subsequently bond with other oxygen molecules in the air to generate ozone (O3).



North America was the largest region in the ozone generator market in 2022. The regions covered in the ozone generator market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of ozone generators are large ozone generators (>5kg/h), middle ozone generators (100 gm/h- 5 kg/h), and small ozone generators (<_00 />5kg/h) refers to ozone generators with ozone output greater than 5Kg/hr. Large ozone generators (>5kg/h) are used for water treatment, wastewater bleaching, effluent purifying, and removing high levels of air pollutants on a massive basis.

The technologies used in the manufacturing of ozone generators include corona discharge, ultraviolet radiation, electrolysis, and radiochemical. These generators are used for water purification, air purification, pulp bleaching, organic synthesis, aquaculture, food processing, surface treatment, medical and aesthetics, and others.

The end-users of ozone generators include municipal and industrial water treatment, residential and industrial air treatment, automotive, food and beverage, paper and pulp, pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, and others.



Rising investments in upgrading and expanding wastewater treatment facilities is expected to propel the growth of the ozone generator market. A wastewater treatment plant treats industrial effluent and removes pollutants using various methods including physical, chemical, and biological methods.

As water resources become increasingly scarce, wastewater reuse has become more important as climate change progresses. Treating water with ozone begins with the production of ozone(O3)in an ozone generator by applying energy to oxygen molecules (O2), causing the oxygen atoms to separate and temporarily recombine with other oxygen molecules, thus used to disinfect and purify water.



Product Innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the ozone generator market. The companies operating in ozone generator are developing new products with innovative technologies to meet specific industry demands and strengthen their business presence across the globe.



In March 2022, Konica Minolta, Inc., a Japan-based multinational technology company entered into a strategic collaboration with Tamura TECO Co., Ltd. to jointly develop ozone generators, that are effective in disinfecting viruses, and prevent the spread of COVID-19 and maintaining a safe and hygienic environment. Tamura TECO Co., Ltd., is a Japan-based company involved in the manufacturing and distribution of ozone-related products.



The countries covered in the ozone generator market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.



