Global Pacemakers Market to 2027 - Increasing Burden Of Cardiovascular Diseases Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pacemakers Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product Type by Technology, by End User and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pacemakers market is expected to reach US$ 10,908.0 Mn in 2027 from US$ 5,485.4 in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 8.1% from 2019-2027.

Driving factors such as, increasing burden of cardiovascular diseases, neurological disorders & hearing disorders, increasing technological advancements, and large pool of geriatric population. Additionally, the future trends such as product innovations is likely to increase the growth of the pacemakers market in the forecasted period.



In developed and maturing markets, major pacemakers companies are seeking for market growth by developing novel products. Growing demand for high quality healthcare services and products poses a need for rapid product innovations. Hence, over the years, companies are developing new products in order to meet the rising healthcare needs.



For instance, in May 2018, LivaNova initiated a clinical study of its Vitaria neuromodulation implant for treating heart failure. The Vitaria System includes an implantable pulse generator, vagus nerve lead, programming system and patient kit that delivers autonomic regulation therapy that promotes improvements in heart function. Also, the Medtronic in May 2018, announced a clinical study for its newly developed Micra Transcatheter Pacing System with a novel mechanical sensor. The novel mechanical sensor allows patients to benefit from a miniaturized leadless pacemaker.



Furthermore, researchers are studying the use of implantable devices for visual loss and developing innovative retinal implants for people with retinal diseases such as retinitis pigmentosa (RP) or age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Thus, the above advancements and owing to growing product innovations is expected to fuel the future growth of this market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope Of The Study

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation



2. Global Pacemakers Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Global Pacemakers Market - Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis



5. Global Pacemakers Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Burden Of Cardiovascular Diseases

5.1.2 Increasing Technological Advancements

5.1.3 Large Pool Of Geriatric Population

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 High Cost Of Implantation Procedures

5.2.2 Product Recalls For Pacemakers

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Growing Healthcare Market In The Developing Economies

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Product Innovations

5.5 Impact Analysis



6. Pacemakers Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global Pacemakers Market Revenue Forecasts And Analysis

6.2 Global Pacemakers Market, By Geography - Forecasts And Analysis

6.3 Performance Of Key Players

6.3.1 Abbott (St. Jude Medical, Inc.)

6.3.2 Medtronic

6.4 Profit Margin Analysis



7. Pacemakers Market Analysis And Forecasts To 2027 - Regulatory Scenario

7.1 North America

7.1.1 US

7.1.2 Canada

7.1.3 Mexico

7.2 Europe

7.3 Asia Pacific

7.3.1 Japan

7.3.2 China

7.3.3 India

7.4 Middle East & Africa

7.4.1 Saudi Arabia

7.4.2 South Africa



8. Pacemakers Market Analysis And Forecasts To 2027 - Product Type

8.1 Overview

8.2 Global Pacemakers Market By Product, 2018 & 2027 (%)

8.3 Implantable Pacemakers Market

8.4 External Pacemakers Market



9. Pacemakers Market Analysis And Forecasts To 2027 - Technology

9.1 Overview

9.2 Global Pacemakers Market By Technology, 2018 & 2027 (%)

9.3 Single Chambered Market

9.4 Dual-Chambered Market

9.5 Bi-Ventricular Market



10. Global Pacemakers Market Analysis- By End User

10.1 Overview

10.2 Global Pacemakers Market By End User, 2018 & 2027 (%)

10.3 Hospitals

10.4 Ambulatory Surgical Centres

10.5 Others



11. Pacemakers Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 - Geographical Analysis



12. Pacemakers Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025



13. Microelectronic Medical Implants Market-Key Company Profiles



Medico S.p.A.

Vitatron

Abbott

Medtronic

OSCOR

LivaNova Plc

Boston Scientific Corporation

Biotronik

Pacetronix

Lepu Medical

