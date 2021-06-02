Global Packaged Food and Beverage Markets, 2021-2025 - Digitalization, Functional Food for the Aging Population, Personalization for Gen Z, Meal Delivery Services, & Circular Economy Opportunities

DUBLIN, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Radical Transparency will Alter the Global Packaged Food and Beverage Industry, Outlook 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service is an outlook of the global packaged food and beverage industry.

The base year is 2020. Segment-wise, the study covers cereal and bakery; dairy and milk; oils; fruit and vegetables; meat and seafood; alcoholic beverages; soft beverages; hot beverages (coffee and tea); and other grocery and snacks.

In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic moved from being a health crisis to a health and economic crisis. The packaged food and beverage industry was affected in terms of products sold and channels of sales.

Some of the changes witnessed during the year are likely to continue into 2021, especially aspects pertaining to supply chains and consumption patterns.

In addition, the trend of home-based cooking will continue, pushing demand for packaged cereals and baked products. Meal delivery services will gain traction, and companies that are able to offer substantial health benefits and differentiate their products will be able to stay ahead of their competitors.



As the world settles into the new normal, the industry is anticipated to record growth in 2021. Customer awareness is on the rise, and the trend of personalization is gaining popularity (customization can be based on ingredients; dietary requirements, and health conditions).

The industry is expected to remain concentrated in the Asia-Pacific region due to the rising trend of value-based product purchases; the mature North American and European markets will continue to see high demand for premium products.

Key Issues Addressed

What are the 3 key strategic imperatives impacting the global packaged food and beverage industry?

What does the future of the industry look like? What are potential growth scenarios in 2021?

How has the current health crisis impacted the industry?

What are the most important industry trends? What are the key growth drivers and restraints?

What are the most important enabling technologies in the packaged food and beverage value chain that will impact operations and future industry flow?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

Key Highlights

Trends that Shaped Industry Dynamics, 2020

Market Predictions versus Actuals, 2020

Revenue Forecast by Segment and Percent Revenue by Region

Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Key Geographies

Top Predictions for 2021

2. The Strategic Imperative

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Packaged Food and Beverage Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

3. Growth Environment and Scope

Research Scope

Value Chain

Industry Segmentation

4. Macroeconomic Factors Impacting the Packaged Food and Beverage Industry

Global Historic Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Growth, 2008-2020

2021 Scenario Analysis - Quarterly Global Growth

2021 Scenario Analysis - Assumptions

2021 Global GDP Growth Snapshot

US-China Trade Relations - Moving toward De-globalization and Supply Chain Localization

5. Industry Overview

Overview of the Global Packaged Food and Beverage Industry

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Segment

6. Key Trends for 2021

Radical Transparency

Local Consumption

Frictionless Retail

Platform-based Models

Personalization

Carbon Neutrality

Sustainable Feedstock

Fair Trade

7. Segment Outlook for 2021

Packaged Cereal and Bakery

Packaged Dairy and Milk

Packaged Oils

Packaged Fruit and Vegetables

Packaged Meat and Seafood

Alcoholic Beverages

Soft Beverages

Hot Beverages (Coffee and Tea)

Other Food and Beverage Products

8. Regional Analysis

9. Growth Opportunity Universe

Digitalization across the Value Chain, 2021

Functional Food for the Aging Population, 2021

Personalization for Gen Z, 2021

Meal Delivery Services, 2021

Circular Economy across Product Categories, 2021

10. Key Conclusions

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

Key Growth Opportunities for 2021-2025

Packaged Food and Beverage Industry - Companies to Pay Attention to

Key Conclusions and Future Outlook

