Global Packaging Adhesives Market Surges to $12.5 Billion in 2022, Set to Reach $16.9 Billion by 2028, Fueled by Food and Beverage Industry

DUBLIN, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Packaging Adhesives Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global packaging adhesives market has witnessed significant growth, reaching a market size of US$ 12.5 billion in 2022. According to market analysts, the industry is poised to continue its expansion, with expectations to reach US$ 16.9 billion by 2028, demonstrating a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.9% during the period of 2023-2028.

Packaging adhesives play a crucial role in bonding various packaging materials together. These adhesives come in several types, including solvent-based, water-based, and hot-melt adhesives.

Water-based adhesives are ideal for porous and non-porous substrates such as starch, dextrin, and polyvinyl alcohol (PVA). Solvent-based adhesives find applications in plastic packaging, while hot-melt adhesives are versatile thermoplastic-based adhesives commonly used for packaging cases, cartons, and flexible packaging. These adhesives are manufactured using both natural and synthetic polymers, such as polychloroprene, polyvinyl acetate, polyurethane, and polyvinyl pyrrolidone.

The growth of the food and beverages (F&B) industry has been a driving force behind the packaging adhesives market. In the F&B sector, these adhesives are extensively used for sealing food boxes and paper cartons, ensuring the preservation of various food and beverage products.

Moreover, the pharmaceutical industry relies on packaging adhesives to seal medical equipment, maintain product sterility, and protect medicines from bacterial contamination. The market is also benefiting from the development of advanced water-based transparent adhesives used for attaching colored and clear labels on a variety of products. Increasing consumer preferences for sustainable compounds in packaging adhesives, especially for use in recyclable products, coupled with ongoing research and development (R&D) efforts to enhance adhesive durability and versatility, are expected to further boost market growth.

Key Market Segmentation:

The comprehensive report provides insights into various sub-segments of the global packaging adhesives market, with forecasts at the global, regional, and country levels for the period 2023-2028. The market is categorized based on type, substrate material type, packaging type, and end-use industry.

Breakup by Type:

  • Water-based Adhesives
  • Solvent-based Adhesives
  • Hot-melt Adhesives
  • Others

Breakup by Substrate Material Type:

  • Acrylics
  • Polyurethane
  • Polyvinyl Chloride
  • Polypropylene
  • Others

Breakup by Packaging Type:

  • Flexible Packaging
  • Folding Cartons
  • Boxes & Cases
  • Labeling
  • Others

Breakup by End-Use Industry:

  • Food & Beverages
  • Cosmetics
  • Healthcare
  • Others

Breakup by Region:

  • North America
    • United States
    • Canada
  • Asia Pacific
    • China
    • Japan
    • India
    • South Korea
    • Australia
    • Indonesia
    • Others
  • Europe
    • Germany
    • France
    • United Kingdom
    • Italy
    • Spain
    • Russia
    • Others
  • Latin America
    • Brazil
    • Mexico
    • Others
  • Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the packaging adhesives industry features key players, including 3M, Arkema Group, Ashland Inc., Avery Dennison Corporation, Dymax Corporation, H.B. Fuller Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Jowat SE, Paramelt RMC B.V., Sika AG, The DOW Chemical Company, and Wacker Chemie AG, among others.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  1. What is the current size of the global packaging adhesives market?
  2. What is the projected growth rate of the global packaging adhesives market from 2023 to 2028?
  3. What are the primary drivers of growth in the global packaging adhesives market?
  4. What impact has COVID-19 had on the global packaging adhesives market?
  5. How is the global packaging adhesives market segmented by type?
  6. How is the global packaging adhesives market segmented by substrate material type?
  7. How is the global packaging adhesives market segmented by packaging type?
  8. Which regions are key in the global packaging adhesives market?
  9. Who are the prominent players and companies in the global packaging adhesives market?

