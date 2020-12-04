Global Packaging Market in 2020 - Featuring Amcor, Sealed Air and Tetra Pak International Among Others

DUBLIN, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Packaging Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The packaging industry is anticipated to at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The advancement in packaging technology to make the product more lucrative for the customers is a key factor contributing to the growth of the packaging industry across the globe. Technological advancement in packaging solutions, adoption of eco-friendly packaging, and huge R&D investment to develop new and innovative packaging solutions are the other factors driving the market growth across the globe.



The packaging industry is segmented on the basis of material type and end-user vertical. Based on the material type, the packaging industry is segmented into plastic, metal, paper, and glass. Based on end-user vertical, the market is segmented into food, beverage, healthcare, cosmetics & personal care, industrial, and others (household items). Food packaging is anticipated to hold major market share based on end-user vertical. The growing population across the globe along with the high demand ready to eat the meal is a key factor contributing towards the high share of the market segment.



Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. North America is anticipated to hold a considerable market share in the packaging industry. The presence of key market players in the region along with their motive to produce high-end packaging solutions is a key factor contributing to the high share of the market in the region. Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the packaging industry. The high demand for ready to eat food, beverages, and cosmetics in safe packets is a key factor driving the packaging industry of the region.



Amcor PLC, Sealed Air Corp., Smurfit Kappa Group PLC, Ball Corp., Tetra Pak International S.A., Berry Global, Inc., Coveris Inc., DS Smith Plc, and so on are the key players operating in the global packaging industry.



