Global Pain Management Device Market Report 2023-2028: Advancing Pain Relief - Research and Innovations Drive Global Market Expansion

The global pain management device market holds promising prospects for the future.

This growth can be attributed to various factors, including the rising prevalence of neuropathic cancer pain caused by nerve damage and treatments like chemotherapy, radiotherapy, and surgery. As awareness among individuals regarding pain management devices continues to rise, the market is expected to witness further traction.

Furthermore, the increasing elderly population is transforming healthcare delivery systems, resulting in a greater demand for pain management solutions. With improved lifestyles and a surge in cases of lower back pain, arthritis, and chronic pain among the elderly, the need for effective pain relief devices is on the rise.

Additionally, heightened awareness among the general population about pain management treatments and the implementation of government initiatives to address associated disorders will contribute to the market's growth during the forecast period.

In parallel, the relentless efforts of scientists in research and development are driving the creation of innovative products to alleviate chronic pain conditions. Private and government organizations are also making substantial investments and taking initiatives to further propel the expansion of the global pain management device market.

As a result, the market is poised for significant growth, offering advanced solutions to address the ever-increasing demand for effective pain management devices.

Increasing Number of Surgical Procedures



The number of surgical procedures rapidly increased worldwide due to chronic diseases such as cancer and neurological disorders due to leading unhealthy lifestyles. The growing elderly population, as well as the increased frequency of obesity and other lifestyle disorders, are both responsible for this.

Besides, the growing prevalence of Orthopedic problems and rising incidences of injuries and falls, among others, is further expected to increase the demand for pain management devices. The elderly population has faced more surgeries, aches, and chronic conditions. In recent years, it has increased the usage of efficient pain relief technology. In the elderly population, chronic pain is extremely common. Infusion pumps, electrical nerve stimulators, and spinal cord stimulators are being used more frequently to cure pain.



Rising Adoption of Advance Technology



Presently, the first line of treatment for pain management is oral medication due to its easy availability and lower cost. However, because of the development of advanced technologies, FDA-approved non-prescription medical devices, and devices used in combination with prescribed medications or other forms of pain management therapy, the quality of treatment and care has improved immensely.

In addition to this, the rising uptake of these devices, increasing per capita income, and the increasing demand for drug-free therapeutic procedures will propel the growth of the market. Manufacturers are continuously aiming at developing innovative pain management devices that can effectively improve the quality of life of patients, which will further boost the market in the forecast period.



Market Segmentation



United States dominated the overall pain management device market in 2021 and is expected to continue maintaining its dominance through 2028 on account of a growing number of injuries, falls, and surgical procedures performed.

Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Global Pain Management Device Market.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Bio-Medical Research (BMR) Ltd.

Baxter International, Inc.

Avanos Medical, Inc.

DJO Global, Inc.

Medtronic plc

Stryker Corporation

Boston Scientific Corporation

Nipro Corporation

Nevro Corporation

Report Scope:



Pain Management Device Market, By Product:

Electrical Stimulators

Radiofrequency Ablation (RFA)

Analgesic Infusion Pumps

Neurostimulation

Pain Management Device Market, By Mode of Purchase:

Over The Counter

Prescription-Based

Pain Management Device Market, By Application:

cancer

Neuropathic Pain

Facial & Migraine

Musculoskeletal Disorder

Others

Pain Management Device Market, By End User:

Hospitals & Clinics

Physiotherapy Centers

Others

Pain Management Device Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

