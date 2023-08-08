Global Paint Additives Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2023-2030

DUBLIN, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Paint Additives Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Rheology Modifiers, Biocides), By Application (Architectural, Automotive), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global paint additives market is set to achieve remarkable growth, with an estimated value of USD 12,168.98 million by the year 2030, expanding at a steady CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period.

The industry's upward trajectory is fueled by increasing demand from industrial and architectural segments, where paints and coatings find extensive applications in diverse sectors such as oil and gas, marine, aerospace, cookware and household, furniture, machinery, and automotive.

One prominent trend in the market is the shift towards the production of "green paints" - environmentally friendly paints with zero volatile organic compounds (VOCs). This eco-conscious approach is a response to the preferences of consumers who prioritize sustainable and eco-friendly solutions, further amplified by stringent regulatory policies. These factors are expected to have a positive impact on the market throughout the forecast period.

The versatility of paints and coatings is another key driver of market growth. With a wide range of product offerings, including protective, decorative, industrial, architectural, specialty, and high-temperature coatings and paints, each formulation caters to specific functions and provides unique advantages based on the type of additives used. This adaptability enables the industry to cater to the diverse needs of various end-use industries, fostering increased demand for paint additives across different sectors and regions.

Furthermore, the rise in construction spending in emerging economies is anticipated to drive the demand for paints and coatings in the buildings and construction segment, subsequently bolstering the need for paint additives. Additionally, the surge in demand for powder-based coatings is expected to benefit the overall product sector.

Geographically, the growth of the paint and coating market is closely tied to regional economic development. The mature markets of the United States, Japan, and Europe have consistently demonstrated their significance. However, the Asia-Pacific region is emerging as the fastest-growing market for this segment, accounting for approximately 55.0% of the global production. This rapid expansion in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to have a positive impact on the paint additive industry, creating new opportunities for growth and development.

It is important to note that the global market is subject to regulation and oversight by various regulatory agencies. These agencies, including the Council of the European Union, Occupational Health and Safety Associations (OSHA), and regional regulatory bodies, play a vital role in shaping the dynamics of the industry by establishing policies and norms ranging from environmental to economic considerations.

As the global paint additives market continues to evolve, industry players are urged to stay abreast of changing trends, consumer preferences, and regulatory developments to seize opportunities and drive innovation in this thriving sector.

Paint Additives Market Report Highlights

The architectural application segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 4.5% from 2023 to 2030, on account of growing construction activities in developing countries, particularly in Asia Pacific and Central and South America

and Central and The Rheology modifiers is the fastest growing product segment by revenue with a CAGR of 4.4% from 2023 to 2030. The growth is mainly triggered by its high usage to reduce spattering and dripping of paints during brush application

The industry in Asia Pacific is projected to account the fastest growth by revenue with a CAGR of 4.1% from 2023 to 2030, owing to thriving construction, automotive, and marine industries

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

1.1 Market Segmentation & Scope

1.2 Market Definitions

1.3 Information Procurement

1.3.1 Information analysis

1.3.2 Market formulation & data visualization

1.3.3 Data validation & publishing

1.4 Research Scope and Assumptions

1.4.1 List to Data Sources



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Snapshot

2.2 Segment Snapshot

2.3 Competitive Landscape Snapshot



Chapter 3 Paint Additives Market Variables and Trends

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.2 Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.2.1 Raw Material Outlook

3.2.2 Manufacturing Trends

3.2.3 Sales Channel Analysis

3.3 Price Trend Analysis

3.3.1 Factors Affecting Prices

3.4 Regulatory Framework

3.5 Market Dynamics

3.5.1 Market Driver Impact Analysis

3.5.1.1 Significance Increase of Demand from End-Use Industry Growth

3.5.1.2 Increased Demand of Paints and Coatings in Specific Regions

3.5.1.3 Increased Growth of Paints and Coatings in Aerospace Sector

3.5.2 Market Restraint Impact Analysis

3.5.2.1 Stringent Regulations Regarding Toxic Solvents

3.5.3 Industry Challenges

3.5.4 Industry opportunities

3.6 Industry Analysis Tools

3.6.1 Porter's Analysis

3.6.2 Macroeconomic Analysis



Chapter 4 Paint Additives Market: Supplier Portfolio Analysis

4.1 List of Raw Material Suppliers

4.2 Portfolio Analysis/Kraljic Matrix

4.3 Engagement Model

4.4 Negotiation Strategies

4.5 Sourcing Best Practices



Chapter 5 Paint Additives Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

5.2 Paint Additives Market Estimates & Forecast, By Product (Kilotons) (USD Million)

5.2.1 Rheology Modifiers

5.2.2 Biocides

5.2.3 Anti-Foamers

5.2.4 Wet & Dispersion Agents

5.2.5 Other Product



Chapter 6 Paint Additives Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 Application Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

6.2 Paint Additives Market Estimates & Forecast, By Application (Kilotons) (USD Million)

6.2.1 Architectural

6.2.2 Industrial

6.2.3 Wood & Furniture

6.2.4 Automotive

6.2.5 Other Application



Chapter 7 Paint Additives Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1 Paint Additives Market: Regional Outlook

7.2 North America

7.2.1 North america Paint Additives market estimates & Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

7.2.2 U.S.

7.2.2.1 Key country dynamics

7.2.2.2 U.S. Paint Additives market estimates & Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

7.2.3 Canada

7.2.3.1 Key country dynamics

7.2.3.2 Canada Paint Additives market estimates & Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

7.2.4 Mexico

7.2.4.1 Key country dynamics

7.2.4.2 Mexico Paint Additives market estimates & Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Europe Paint Additives market estimates & Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

7.3.2 Germany

7.3.2.1 Key country dynamics

7.3.2.2 Germany Paint Additives market estimates & Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

7.3.3 France

7.3.3.1 Key country dynamics

7.3.3.2 France Paint Additives market estimates & Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

7.3.4 U.K.

7.3.4.1 Key country dynamics

7.3.4.2 U.K. Paint Additives market estimates & Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

7.3.5 Italy

7.3.5.1 Key country dynamics

7.3.5.2 Italy Paint Additives market estimates & Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

7.4 Asia Pacific

7.4.1 Asia Pacific Paint Additives market estimates & Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

7.4.2 China

7.4.2.1 Key country dynamics

7.4.2.2 China Paint Additives market estimates & Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

7.4.3 India

7.4.3.1 Key country dynamics

7.4.3.2 India Paint Additives market estimates & Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

7.4.4 Japan

7.4.4.1 Key country dynamics

7.4.4.2 Japan Paint Additives market estimates & Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

7.4.5 South Korea

7.4.5.1 Key country dynamics

7.4.5.2 South Korea Paint Additives market estimates & Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

7.5 Central & South America

7.5.1 Central & South America Paint Additives market estimates & Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

7.5.2 Brazil

7.5.2.1 Key country dynamics

7.5.2.2 Brazil Paint Additives market estimates & Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

7.5.3 Argentina

7.5.3.1 Key country dynamics

7.5.3.2 Argentina Paint Additives market estimates & Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

7.6 Middle East & Africa

7.6.1 Middle East & Africa Paint Additives market estimates & Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

7.6.2 South Africa

7.6.2.1 Key country dynamics

7.6.2.2 South Africa Paint Additives market estimates & Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

7.6.3 Saudi Arabia

7.6.3.1 Key country dynamics

7.6.3.2 Saudi Arabia Paint Additives market estimates & Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (Kilotons) (USD Million)



Chapter 8 Paint Additives Market - Competitive Landscape

8.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

8.2 Company Categorization

8.3 Company Market Share Analysis, 2022

8.4 Company Heat Map Analysis

8.6 Strategy Mapping

8.7 Company Listing

8.7.1 AkzoNobel N.V.

8.7.2 Arkema

8.7.3 BASF SE

8.7.4 Evonik Industries

8.7.5 Ashalnd Global Holdings Inc.

8.7.6 ANGUS Chemical Company

8.7.7 Buckman Laboratories International Inc.

8.7.8 Cabot Corporation

8.7.9 DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, Ltd.

8.7.10 Eastman Chemical Company

8.7.11 Elementis Specialties, Inc.

8.7.12 Dynea Oy

8.7.13 The Lubrizol Corporation



