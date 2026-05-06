Global Palladium-Gold-Platinum Market Gains Momentum as the Skaergaard Project Places itself in the EU Industrial Framework

Issued on behalf of Greenland Mines Ltd.

Greenland Mines Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRML) and its 80%-owned Greenland subsidiary Major Precious Greenland A/S have joined the European Raw Materials Alliance, formally positioning the Skaergaard Gold-Palladium-Platinum-Critical Metals Project inside the EU's industrial framework for critical-raw-materials security. The Skaergaard deposit — one of the largest undeveloped palladium-gold-platinum resources on Earth — now sits at the intersection of EU strategic-minerals policy, North American capital markets, and an emerging North Atlantic processing corridor that links Greenland geology to Iceland's geothermal industrial base.

Equity Insider News Commentary

NEW YORK, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- There is a particular kind of milestone in the development of a strategic mining project that does not show up on a drill assay, does not appear in a resource update, and does not directly move a stock chart on the day it happens. It is the moment a project gets formally embedded into the institutional architecture that will eventually determine whether the metals it produces have a credible Western buyer base.

For Greenland Mines Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRML), that moment arrived on April 22, 2026.

The Company announced that it — together with its 80%-owned Greenland subsidiary Major Precious Greenland A/S — has been admitted as a member of the European Raw Materials Alliance ("ERMA"), the industry-driven alliance established by the European Commission to secure reliable, sustainable access to critical and strategic raw materials for Europe's industrial ecosystems.

This is not a ceremonial designation. ERMA, managed by EIT RawMaterials, is the European Union's central mechanism for moving critical-minerals projects from concept toward financed reality. It is the alliance that brings together OEMs, processors, recyclers, technology providers, member-state governments, regional authorities, the European Investment Bank, and a network of investors around a single common objective: identifying which raw-materials projects across the value chain are worth advancing, removing the barriers in their way, and channeling capital and offtake interest toward them. The alliance plays a central role in implementing the EU's Action Plan on Critical Raw Materials and supports emerging initiatives under the new EU Critical Raw Materials Act.

For a NASDAQ-listed mining company to be admitted to ERMA — alongside its subsidiary holding the actual Greenlandic mining license — is not a marketing event. It is the institutional embedding of a project into a financing and offtake ecosystem that did not previously have it.

The asset that just walked into the room

To understand why ERMA membership matters for Greenland Mines, it helps to be precise about what the Skaergaard Project actually is.

Skaergaard is described by the Company as one of the largest undeveloped palladium, gold, and platinum deposits in the world. The project hosts a 2022 NI 43-101 Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resource of 25.4 million ounces palladium-equivalent and 23.5 million ounces gold-equivalent, with a gross undiscounted in-situ resource value of approximately $68 billion based on February 2026 metal prices. The technical report supporting the resource estimate was prepared by SLR Consulting and is dated November 22, 2022.

The Mineral Resource numbers carry the standard NI 43-101 qualifier — Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability, and no preliminary economic assessment, pre-feasibility study, or feasibility study has yet been completed on Skaergaard. That is the disclosure framework. Within that framework, the in-situ resource numbers are extraordinary by any standard the global PGM market would apply.

For comparative scale, the entire global palladium market produces roughly 6 million ounces of new mine supply per year (around 10 million ounces including recycling). The entire global platinum market produces approximately 6 million ounces from mine supply. Skaergaard's Indicated and Inferred PGM-plus-gold endowment, expressed on a palladium-equivalent basis, is approximately 25.4 million ounces. Assigning even a fraction of that resource base to a long-life mine plan would represent a Western-aligned PGM project of strategic significance.

The metals matter as much as the size. Palladium spot is currently sitting at approximately $1,545 per ounce, up roughly 65% over the trailing twelve months. Platinum is trading near $2,000 per ounce. Gold is at approximately $4,628 per ounce. The platinum market specifically is in its third consecutive year of structural deficit, with above-ground platinum stocks reportedly falling to less than five months of demand cover. Palladium remains tightly supplied, and the substitution of palladium for platinum in catalytic converters is forecast by the World Platinum Investment Council to peak at over 870,000 ounces in 2025 — a structural tailwind for projects that carry exposure to both metals. China's tightening grip on rare earths has put a spotlight on Western-aligned critical-minerals security across the entire metals complex — and PGMs, which are essential for catalytic converters, hydrogen fuel cells, defense electronics, and emerging clean-tech applications, are squarely inside the conversation.

This is the asset that just walked into ERMA's industrial ecosystem.

What ERMA membership actually unlocks

ERMA's stated purpose is to make Europe economically more resilient by diversifying its critical-raw-materials supply chains, attracting investments to the raw-materials value chain, and contributing to the enabling framework for the circular economy. The alliance has grown to over 450 members since its launch — from Greenland to Australia — and currently has more than 100 investment cases under active evaluation.

For Greenland Mines specifically, the Company has stated three concrete uses for the ERMA platform:

First, direct engagement with European industrial users in sectors where PGMs and other Skaergaard metals play key roles — automotive, energy, defense, aerospace, and high-tech manufacturing. These are the OEMs that will eventually consume Skaergaard's output. ERMA is the structured forum in which they meet upstream raw-materials suppliers.

Second, strategic partnerships, offtake frameworks, and co-investment concepts that can support the advancement and de-risking of the project. The most important word in that sentence is "offtake." The path that takes a development-stage mining project from a Mineral Resource Estimate to a financed mine is paved with offtake agreements — long-term commitments from end-users to purchase a portion of future production. ERMA exists, in part, to facilitate exactly those conversations.

Third, broader policy and industrial-ecosystem contribution — positioning Greenland and the wider North Atlantic region inside Europe's critical-raw-materials and climate strategy.

ERMA membership does not, by itself, designate Skaergaard as an EU Strategic Project under the Critical Raw Materials Act — those designations are decided by the European Commission through a separate formal application process. But ERMA serves as what the Company describes as an "investment pipeline and support platform for high-potential raw-materials projects aligned with those objectives, helping to identify and mature investment cases across the value chain." It is the on-ramp.

The North Atlantic critical-minerals corridor

What makes Greenland Mines' ERMA admission particularly notable is that it does not arrive in isolation. It is the third in a sequence of structural moves that the Company has executed over recent months — moves that, taken together, sketch out the architecture of a North Atlantic critical-minerals corridor.

The first was the engagement of GTK Mintec for a comprehensive metallurgical and processing flow program at Skaergaard. The second was the LOI to evaluate a brownfield downstream Icelandic industrial processing site — a low-carbon, geothermal-powered downstream processing pathway under which Skaergaard ore would be mined and pre-processed in East Greenland, then shipped a short distance to Iceland for refining at a fraction of the carbon footprint of conventional smelting. The third, announced today, is ERMA membership.

The combination is structurally distinctive: a large, multi-metal resource base in Greenland; a potential low-carbon processing hub in Iceland; and participation in ERMA's EU-centred industrial ecosystem. That is the corridor. It is a Western-aligned, NATO-jurisdiction, low-carbon supply chain that links world-class geology to a buyer base that has explicitly identified its dependence on non-allied sources as a strategic vulnerability.

The capstone: EIT RawMaterials Summit 2026, Brussels, 19–21 May

As part of this deepening engagement with Europe's raw-materials community, Bo Møller Stensgaard, President of Greenland Mines Ltd., will participate in the EIT RawMaterials Summit 2026 in Brussels on 19–21 May 2026.

The Summit, organized by EIT RawMaterials (which also manages ERMA), is the flagship EU public-private forum where stakeholders from across the raw and advanced materials value chain — from lab to plant and from policy to procurement — meet to translate EU priorities into concrete action on domestic extraction, processing, recycling, and strategic partnerships. It is, in effect, the annual convening at which the EU's critical-minerals architecture meets the projects that intend to feed it.

Greenland Mines has stated that it intends to use the Summit and its ERMA membership to present the Skaergaard Project and the North Atlantic processing concept to European industrial, financial, and policy stakeholders, and to explore potential collaboration opportunities within ERMA's project and investment-case framework.

In parallel, the Company has disclosed that it is also in early dialogues with stakeholders in the United States, Canada, Iceland, and Greenland regarding Skaergaard's potential role in secure, resilient transatlantic critical-minerals supply chains.

Stensgaard summarized the strategic positioning in the announcement: "Joining the European Raw Materials Alliance with both Greenland Mines and Major Precious Greenland A/S is an important step in positioning Skaergaard where it belongs: at the heart of the European, North American, and transatlantic discussion on secure, low-carbon critical-raw-materials supply."

The peer set has been moving

Greenland Mines is advancing into a sector where the strategic value of Western-aligned critical-minerals projects has been visibly repriced over the past 12 months. Four peers tell that story.

Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ: CRML) — the closest geographic and strategic analogue to GRML. Critical Metals Corp. just received Government of Greenland approval on April 17, 2026, to take its ownership of the Tanbreez heavy-rare-earth deposit in southern Greenland from 42% to 92.5%. Tanbreez is described as one of the largest known deposits of heavy rare earth elements in the Western world, with a resource base of 45 million tonnes grading 0.40% total rare earth oxides at 27% heavy rare earth content. The Company has secured a $120 million letter of intent with the U.S. Export-Import Bank, a 10-year offtake arrangement tied to Ucore's Louisiana processing facility, and a $30 million board-approved acceleration program targeting first ore production in late 2028 to early 2029. CRML's stock price surged from approximately $9 to the mid-$13 range in the weeks following the Greenland transfer approval, taking the Company's market capitalization to approximately $1.7 billion. Critical Metals is the most direct Greenland-development comparable to Greenland Mines on the NASDAQ.

MP Materials (NYSE: MP) — the only North American rare earth producer at scale. MP Materials operates the Mountain Pass mine and processing facility in California — one of only two large-scale light rare-earth production facilities not located in China, and the only one in North America. The Company has secured a $400 million U.S. Department of Defense investment, a 100% offtake agreement on its second magnet factory's future production, and announced a $1.25 billion U.S.-based rare-earth magnet manufacturing campus. Anchor customers include Apple and General Motors. Wedbush has set a $90 price target on MP Materials, reflecting its position as a critical-infrastructure play with government-backed revenue floors and blue-chip customer commitments. The Company's heavy rare earth separation facility is targeting mid-2026 commissioning. MP Materials is currently capitalized at approximately $12 billion.

USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ: USAR) — the $2.8 billion mine-to-magnet consolidator. On April 20, 2026, USA Rare Earth announced a definitive agreement to acquire the Serra Verde Group — owner of the Pela Ema rare earth mine and processing plant in Goiás, Brazil — for approximately $2.8 billion in stock and cash. Serra Verde already carries a 15-year, 100% offtake agreement with a U.S. government-backed special-purpose vehicle that includes price floors on neodymium, praseodymium, dysprosium, and terbium. The combined company is guiding to roughly $1.8 billion of EBITDA by 2030 and operates an integrated mine-to-magnet platform spanning the United States, United Kingdom, France, and Brazil. The U.S. government holds an equity stake in USAR via a $1.6 billion early-2026 funding package. USA Rare Earth's market cap is now approximately $5 billion, up almost 90% year-to-date.

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE: SBSW) — the only PGM-focused producer on a major U.S. exchange. Sibanye Stillwater operates platinum-group-metals operations in both South Africa and the United States — the latter at the Stillwater complex in Montana, which sits within the only meaningful U.S. PGM production footprint. The Company's U.S. PGM operations reported approximately 57.5 million ounces of 2E PGM Mineral Resources and 19.4 million ounces of Mineral Reserves as of year-end 2025. Following years of restructuring, Sibanye's U.S. PGM segment turned profitable in late 2025 with positive AISC margins and approximately $33 million of EBITDA, and the consolidated business reported approximately $560 million of EBITDA in its most recent operating update — triple the prior-year figure — driven by a 36% increase in the South African 4E basket price. The stock has appreciated approximately 84% since September 2025. Sibanye is the closest publicly-listed pure-play PGM comparable available to U.S. investors.

What the institutional embedding actually does

The thesis on Greenland Mines is straightforward, and the pieces are now in place.

The asset is one of the largest undeveloped palladium-gold-platinum resources on Earth, sitting in a NATO-aligned, EU-engaged, North Atlantic jurisdiction. The metals it produces are in structural deficit and trade at price levels that have not been seen sustainably in years. The processing pathway, as currently being scoped, would route ore through Iceland's geothermal industrial base — producing a low-carbon supply-chain proposition that resonates directly with Western OEM procurement priorities. The Company is led by experienced operators, with the resource estimate prepared by SLR Consulting under NI 43-101, and the stock is listed on the NASDAQ, providing direct access for U.S. institutional capital.

What ERMA membership adds to that picture is the institutional plumbing. It is the difference between a project that exists adjacent to Europe's critical-raw-materials policy and a project that has been formally admitted into the alliance through which that policy gets translated into investment, partnership, and off-take. It is the on-ramp to the Brussels Summit in May. It is the structural foundation for the conversations with industrial end-users, investors, and policymakers that turn a Mineral Resource into a financed mine.

The stock that should benefit from that pipeline trades on the NASDAQ under the ticker GRML.

For more information on Greenland Mines Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRML), visit equity-insider.com.

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Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This publication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations of the management team of Greenland Mines Ltd. and are inherently subject to uncertainties and changes in circumstance and their potential effects. There can be no assurance that future developments will be those that have been anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The Mineral Resource Estimates referenced in this publication were prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 by SLR Consulting as disclosed in the technical report dated November 22, 2022. Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. The gross undiscounted in-situ metal values expressed herein are illustrative calculations using February 2026 metal prices and do not account for mining recoveries, metallurgical losses, capital costs, operating costs, royalties, taxes, permitting requirements, or any other technical or economic factors. These values are not indicative of future revenue, project economics or net present value. No preliminary economic assessment, pre-feasibility study, or feasibility study has been completed on the Skaergaard Project, and there is no certainty that the Mineral Resources disclosed will be converted to Mineral Reserves or that an economically viable mining operation can be established. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in filings made with the SEC by Greenland Mines Ltd. from time to time, which may be found on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

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