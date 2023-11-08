Global Palladium Market Report 2023, Featuring Profiles of Key Players Johnson Matthey, Nornickel, Umicore, Glencore, Vale and Impala Platinum Holdings

DUBLIN, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Palladium Market: Analysis By Supply Source, By Application, By Region Size and Trends and Forecast up to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive report offers insights into the global palladium market, including its current state, challenges, growth drivers, and emerging trends.

Market Overview

In 2022, the global palladium market had a demand of 10.04 million ounces, with significant growth driven by its critical role in catalytic converters used in vehicles. Palladium's durability, corrosion resistance, and catalytic properties have historically made it a preferred metal in the automotive sector. However, supply-side challenges, stemming from geopolitical tensions and restricted production in major mining regions like South Africa and Russia, have put pressure on the market.

This demand-supply imbalance has led to substantial price increases, highlighting the metal's economic and environmental significance. Recycled supply has played a crucial role, contributing nearly one-third of the total supply in 2022. The global palladium market's supply is projected to reach 11.02 million ounces by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 3.17% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2028.

Market Segmentation

The global palladium market is segmented as follows:

By Supply : The market is divided into primary supply and secondary supply. In 2022, primary supply, which involves the direct extraction of palladium from ore deposits, was the largest segment. Challenges like load-shedding in South Africa, flooding in North America, and geopolitical uncertainties in Russia affected market dynamics. The secondary supply segment is expected to be the fastest-growing, driven by increased recycling of end-of-life products, particularly catalytic converters. Within the secondary supply segment, the automotive industry is the fastest-growing source.

By Demand : Based on application, the market's demand is categorized into eight segments: Automotive, Chemical, Electrical & Electronics, Dental & Biomedical, Pollution Control, Jewelry, Investment, and others. In 2022, the Automotive Palladium segment was dominant due to its crucial role in reducing vehicle emissions. Stringent global emission regulations, such as China 6a and Euro 7, have driven demand for palladium in catalytic converters. However, changes are anticipated with shifts to battery electric vehicles and platinum substitutions.

By Region: The primary supply of palladium is subdivided by origin, including regions like Russia, South Africa, North America, Zimbabwe, and others. Russia leads the market in primary supply, while Zimbabwe is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. In terms of demand, the global palladium market is divided into five segments: China, Europe, North America, Japan, and the Rest of the World. China's dominance in the market is attributed to its industrial evolution, technological advancements, and strict emission norms.

Global Palladium Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers: The automotive sector has been a key driver of the global palladium market, as the industry relies on palladium-rich catalytic converters to meet stricter emission standards. Palladium's role in reducing harmful emissions has solidified its importance, especially as environmental regulations tighten worldwide. Other growth drivers include the consumer electronics industry, increased solar PV installations, falling prices, diversified uses, market consolidation, and more.

Challenges facing the market include the growing preference for platinum in automotive catalytic converters, the rise of electric vehicles, geopolitical tensions, supply constraints, and issues like load shedding. Market Trends: Palladium's potential in research and development promises transformative applications across various industries. Researchers are exploring new palladium-based alloys with enhanced properties for aerospace and electronics applications. Other trends include advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), sensor technology, nanotechnology applications, and the emergence of quantum computing.

Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments

The global palladium market is dominated by a few major players, leading to a consolidated landscape with high entry barriers. These players are involved in mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations, emphasizing research and development. Key players in the market include Johnson Matthey PLC, Nornickel (Norilsk Nickel), Umicore, Glencore PLC, Vale S.A., Anglo-American Platinum (Amplats), Impala Platinum Holdings (Implats), Sibanye-Stillwater, Palladium One Mining Inc., Platinum Group Metals Ltd., and Eastern Platinum (Eastplats).

Conclusion

The global palladium market faces a complex landscape characterized by growing demand, supply constraints, and challenges posed by emerging technologies like electric vehicles. Palladium's role in reducing vehicle emissions remains critical, but the industry must adapt to changing preferences and market dynamics. Strategic collaborations and research efforts are essential for palladium's continued relevance and growth in various industries.

