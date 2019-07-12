Global Paper Cups & Paper Plates Market Outlook 2019-2024 with Dart Container, Huhtamaki, Pactiv, Letica Corporation, and Georgia Pacific Leading the Competition

DUBLIN, July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Paper Cups and Paper Plates Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the global paper cups and paper plates market reached a value of nearly US$ 106 Billion in 2018. Looking forward, the market is expected to reach a value of US$ 119 Billion by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of nearly 2% during 2019-2024.



This report provides a deep insight into the global paper cups and paper plates industry covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.



The report also provides a comprehensive analysis for setting up a paper cups manufacturing plant. The study analyses the processing and manufacturing requirements, project cost, project funding, project economics, expected returns on investment, profit margins, etc.



Market Insights



On account of their light-weight, cost-effectiveness, biodegradability, and ability to provide air resistance, internal strength and stiffness, paper cups and paper plates are extensively used in the food and beverage industry.



Moreover, the rising influence of westernisation and the increasing fast food consumption have been witnessed, particularly in the developing regions. Thus, the flourishing fast food sector which requires paper disposables for packing food and beverages is anticipated to propel the market growth during the forecast period.



Apart from this, manufacturers are also coming up with new strategies, such as advanced substrate technology, so as to prevent contamination of packaged food items by grease and oxygen. This is projected to further augment the demand for paper cups and paper plates globally.



The report has segmented the global paper cups and paper plates market on the basis of type. Paper cups represent the largest type, accounting for the majority of the total share.



The market is also segmented on a regional basis, covering Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Amongst these, Asia-Pacific dominates the market, followed by North America.



An analysis of the competitive landscape provides the details of the key players operative in the market. Some of the major players are Dart Container, Huhtamaki, Pactiv LLC, Letica Corporation and Georgia Pacific.



Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope & Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Paper Cups and Paper Plates Industry

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Region

5.4 Market Breakup by Type

5.5 Market Forecast

5.6 SWOT Analysis

5.6.1 Overview

5.6.2 Strengths

5.6.3 Weaknesses

5.6.4 Opportunities

5.6.5 Threats

5.7 Value Chain Analysis

5.7.1 Raw Material Suppliers

5.7.2 Manufacturers

5.7.3 Distributors

5.7.4 Exporters

5.7.5 Retailers

5.7.6 End-Users

5.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.8.1 Overview

5.8.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.8.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.8.4 Degree of Competition

5.8.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.8.6 Threat of Substitutes

5.9 Key Market Drivers and Success Factors



6 Global Paper Cups Market

6.1 Market Performance

6.2 Market by Region

6.3 Market by Product Type

6.4 Market by Wall Type



7 Global Paper Plates Market

7.1 Market Performance

7.2 Market by Region

7.3 Market by Product Type



8 Paper Cups and Plates: Manufacturing Process

8.1 Product Overview

8.2 Raw Material Requirements

8.3 Manufacturing Process

8.4 Key Success and Risk Factors



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Market Structure

9.2 Key Players

9.3 Profiles of Key Players



