Global Paper Dyes Market 2018-2022: Increasing Demand From Applications is Driving the Projected $1.1 Billion Market

The paper dyes market is estimated to be USD 920.4 Million in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 1,099.3 Million by 2022, at a CAGR of 3.62% during the forecast period.

This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for paper dyes in the packaging & board and coated papers applications. In addition, the demand for paper dyes due to the increase in the number of paper industries in emerging economies is another significant factor contributing to the growth of the paper dyes market.



The paper application involves the addition of dyes to paper in a pulper during stock preparation. They are mainly used in printing & writing, coated paper, tissue & toweling, package & board, copier papers, envelope grades, decorative laminated paper, and newsprint applications. Packaging & board is the largest application segment of the paper dyes market.



Paper dyes find use in a wide range of applications, such as packaging & board, writing & printing papers, coated papers, tissues, and others. The packaging & board segment is the largest application segment of the paper dyes market and is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The packaging & board application segment is leading the overall paper dyes market, due to the rapid increase in demand for paper packaging and boards from the e-commerce industry.



The paper dyes market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022. This growth can be attributed to the easy availability of raw materials used for manufacturing paper dyes. The Asia Pacific region provides expansion opportunities for paper dyes manufacturers, owing to the low cost of manufacturing in China, South Korea, and India. Limited regulations related to the use and manufacturing of paper dyes in the Asia Pacific are further influencing the growth of the paper dyes market in the region.



The global demand for paper dyes in packaging & board application is increasing rapidly with the growth of the paper industry in emerging countries such as China and India. Moreover, the demand for paper packaging and boards from the e-commerce industry is fueling the demand for paper dyes globally. However, raw material prices for paper dyes are volatile, which is the major restraining factor for the growth of the paper dyes market. The prices for the raw material used in dye manufacturing were volatile in the past few years due to various economic and geopolitical reasons. In addition, increased costs for regulatory efforts such as registration and health & environmental safety are affecting raw materials prices.



Celanese (US), Eastman (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Sumitomo (Japan), Sekab (Sweden), Showa Denko (Japan), Jubilant Life Sciences (India), Lonza (Switzerland), LCY Chemical (Taiwan), and Ashok Alco-chem (India) BASF (Germany), Archroma (Switzerland), DyStar (Singapore), Atul Ltd. (India), KEMIRA OYJ (Finland), Synthesia (Czech Republic), Axyntis Group (France), Vipul Organics (India), Standard Colors (US), Keystone Aniline (US), Cromatos (Italy), Thermax (India), and Organic Dyes and Pigments (US) are the leading players in the paper dyes market.

These companies have strengthened their market position through diverse product portfolios, strategically positioned R&D centers, consistent development activities, and technological advancements. They are focused on the adoption of various organic and inorganic growth strategies, such as expansions, agreements, and acquisitions to increase their market shares.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of The Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Years Considered for The Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Unit Considered

1.6 Limitations

1.7 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Breakdown of Primary Interviews

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.2 Top-Down Approach

2.3 Data Triangulation

2.4 Assumptions



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities In Paper Dyes Market

4.2 Paper Dyes Market, By Type

4.3 APAC Paper Dyes Market, By Country and Type

4.4 Paper Dyes Market, By Application

4.5 Paper Dyes Market, By Region



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand From Applications

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Volatile Raw Material Prices

5.2.2.2 Growing Digitalization

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Focus on Environmentally Sustainable Dyes

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Environmental Regulations

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.3 Threat of New Entrants

5.3.4 Threat of Substitutes

5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.4 Macroeconomic Overview and Key Trends

5.4.1 Introduction

5.4.2 Trends and Forecast of GDP

5.4.3 Global Paper & Pulp Production



6 Paper Dyes Market, By Form

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Liquid Paper Dyes

6.1.2 Powder Paper Dyes



7 Paper Dyes Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Sulfur Dyes

7.1.2 Direct Dyes

7.1.3 Basic Dyes

7.1.4 Acid Dyes



8 Paper Dyes Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Packaging & Board

8.1.2 Coated Paper

8.1.3 Writing & Printing

8.1.4 Tissues

8.1.5 Others



9 Paper Dyes Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 France

9.3.3 Italy

9.3.4 UK

9.3.5 Rest of Europe

9.4 APAC

9.4.1 China

9.4.2 Japan

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 South Korea

9.4.5 Rest of APAC

9.5 Middle East & Africa

9.5.1 Saudi Arabia

9.5.2 South Africa

9.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

9.6 South America

9.6.1 Brazil

9.6.2 Argentina

9.6.3 Rest of South America



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Market Ranking of Key Players

10.2.1 BASF

10.2.2 Archroma

10.2.3 Atul Ltd.

10.2.4 Dystar

10.2.5 Kemira OYJ

10.3 Competitive Scenario

10.3.1 New Product Launches

10.3.2 Expansions

10.3.3 Mergers & Acquisitions



11 Company Profiles

11.1 BASF

11.2 Archroma

11.3 Atul Ltd.

11.4 Dystar

11.5 Kemira OYJ

11.6 Axyntis Group

11.7 Cromatos

11.8 Keystone Aniline

11.9 Organic Dyes and Pigments (ORCO)

11.10 Synthesia

11.11 Standard Colors

11.12 Thermax

11.13 Vipul Organics

11.14 Other Players

11.14.1 Alliance Organics

11.14.2 Bhanu Dyes

11.14.3 Burboya As

11.14.4 Chromatech Incorporated

11.14.5 Krishna Industries

11.14.6 Kolor Jet Chemical

11.14.7 Kevin India

11.14.8 Orion Colorchem Industries

11.14.9 Red Sun Dye Chem

11.14.10 Shreem Industries

11.14.11 Sterling Pigments & Chemicals

11.14.12 Seta Color Center

11.14.13 Satyawati Chemicals

11.14.14 Victor Color Industries

11.14.15 Yogesh Dyestuff Products



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hk9vqm/global_paper_dyes?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-paper-dyes-market-2018-2022-increasing-demand-from-applications-is-driving-the-projected-1-1-billion-market-300651811.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

