Global Paper Packaging Market Report 2021 with Analysis of West Rock, International Paper Company, Packaging Corporation of America, Amcor, Mondi

The "Paper Packaging Market By Product Type, End User, Regions, Company Analysis, & Global Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Paper Packaging Market will be US$ 427.0 Billion by 2027.

Paper and based materials are the most established and most adaptable types of packaging materials accessible in today's life. Paper is an extremely flexible material. It is produced from cellulosic, mostly from naturally renewable fibers obtained from wood and recycled waste paper pulp. It is thus considered as an ecologically well disposed of, being easily recycled. Globally, Paper and paperboard have the highest recycling rates.



By Product Type, Paper packaging generally comes in the form of liquid packaging carton, carton or folding boxes, corrugated cases or wrapping paper, for direct or indirect contact, i.e., primary, secondary or tertiary packaging in the market. They are also accessible in a broad range of shapes, sizes and colour to meet its client's requirement.



In the global market, paper packaging is generally used in food, beverages, healthcare, personal care and home care. The use of paper packaging is growing tremendously in the Asia-Pacific region. Also, the surging consumer consciousness regarding sustainable packaging and the strict regulations imposed by various environmental protection agencies across the globe are some of the factors boosting the paper packaging market worldwide.



On this contrary, millennial inclination towards internet and most probably on online shopping and delivery-on-demand services has propelled paper-based bags and cardboard usage. The reflective change in government policies, trade regulations, corporate standard, and the taste of consumers have shifted the eco-friendly solution in the paper and packaging market. Besides, various governments are imposing a ban on the use of single-use plastics.

As in the year 2016, France has banned the use of plastics bags. In January 2020, the Ministry of Ecology and Environment and the National Development and Reform Commission gave a directive. According to this policy, non-degradable bags will be banned in metro cities by 2020 and the rest of towns by 2022.



In regions like Asia-Pacific and North America, the demand for paper packaging is more in the packaging of food & beverage segments. Thus, private investors are investing in these regions in flexible packaging.

