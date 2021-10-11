Global Parmesan Cheese Market Report 2021: Market to Reach $18.4 Billion by 2026 - Parmesan Cheese Faces Competition From Other Substitutes

DUBLIN, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Parmesan Cheese - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Parmesan Cheese estimated at US$15.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$18.4 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.7% over the analysis period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.3 Billion by 2026

The Parmesan Cheese market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 25.51% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.3 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 4% through the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.9% and 2.4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period.



The market is receiving a major growth stimulus from rising demand for cheese and associated products propelled by confluence of a number of favourable factors such as rising consumer demand for fast food and convenience foods along with changing lifestyles and diverse product offerings.

The market is driven by increasing uptake of parmesan cheese among people seeking ready-to-eat meals offering specific cheese flavors. Parmesan cheese is broadly used in sweet and savory snacks, with the market receiving strong impetus from considerable growth exhibited by the segment. In addition, ongoing efforts by companies to introduce new and innovative products are anticipated to present attractive growth opportunities.



Rising cheese consumption due to changing consumer preferences and tastes continues to be a primary driver for the parmesan cheese market. People with hectic lifestyles and no time for home-cooking are increasingly looking for convenient, tasty foods. The demand is significantly benefitting various taste enhancers including butter, cheese and other toppings.

In addition, rising consumer demand and preference for specific cheese-based products is also prompting various manufacturers in the food & beverage industry to consider cheese in line with consumer needs. The parmesan cheese market is further gaining from increasing consumption of packaged cheese products, which can be attributed to their immense popularity along with extended shelf-life of parmesan cheese.

Another prominent factor favoring the market growth is increasing consumption of parmesan cheese on account of introduction of new cheese-based snacks and bakery products. Parmesan cheese is anticipated to gain from increasing consumer demand for premium cheese products.

Factors including increasing disposable income coupled with strong focus of people on health have enabled high-end food items to garner considerable attention in the recent years. In addition, rising incident of lifestyle diseases along with increasing consumer awareness about factors associated with these conditions are prompting people to spend on high-end healthy products including parmesan cheese. The trend is poised to continue driving global demand for parmesan cheese in the coming years.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

COVID-19 Ripples Prompt Cheese Producers & Clients to Shift Gears for Survival

Companies Catering to Food Service Outlets Shift Gears for Resilience

Italy's Parmigiano Reggiano Rides High on COVID-19 Storm & Posts Record Production

Parmigiano Reggiano Rides High on COVID-19 Storm & Posts Record Production COVID-19-Driven Spurt in Dry Ice Demand Threatens Participants in Cheese Market

Dairy Products: An Overview

Cheese: An Important Segment of the Dairy Products Industry

Select Stats

An Evolution Scan of Cheese

Cultural Influences on Cheese Consumption Patterns

Parmesan Cheese: A Popular Cheese with Intriguing Nutritional Qualities

Outlook: Favorable Consumption Dynamics Augurs Well for Packaged Parmesan Cheese Market

Price Outlook

Italy : The Home to Parmigiano-Reggiano Cheese

: The Home to Parmigiano-Reggiano Cheese Parmigiano Reggiano Exports

Parmesan Cheese Outside Italy

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Consumer Interest in Authentic, Premium Food Ingredients Drives Consumption of Parmesan Cheese

Industry Witnesses Rise in Consumption of Cheese Powder

Expansion of Quick Service Restaurants Augurs Well for Market Growth

Global Fast Food & Quick Service Restaurant Market Size (in US$ Billion) for 2019, 2022 & 2025

Dynamics of Foodservice Outlets and Restaurants Augment Market Prospects

Changing Food Habits and Trend towards Eat-Out Bodes Well

Rise in Online Food Delivery Services also Support Growth

On-the Go Snacking Trend Supports Growth

Innovative Packaging and Target Based Promotions to Drive Dairy Products Demand

Parmesan Cheese Faces Competition From Other Substitutes

Macro Trends Impacting Growth

Expanding Middle Class Population in Emerging Markets Offer Increased Growth Prospects

Expanding Urban Population Spurs Growth

