Global Participatory Sports Market Report 2021-2030: COVID-19 Impacts and Recovery - Market is Expected to Reach $416.45 Billion in 2025

The "Participatory Sports Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Major companies in the participatory sports market include Brunswick Bowling; Ebonite; Murrey International; QUBICAAMF and 24 Hour Fitness.



The global participatory sports market is expected to grow from $279.8 billion in 2020 to $308.17 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $416.45 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%.



The participatory sports market consists of sales of participatory sports services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that operate golf courses and country clubs, skiing facilities, marinas, fitness and recreational sports centers, and bowling centers. Participatory sport revenues come from participants and player attendants. This market includes sales from entry fees, merchandise and other related goods and services. The participatory sports market is segmented into golf courses and country clubs; skiing facilities; marinas; fitness and recreational sports centers; bowling centers and other participatory sports.



North America was the largest region in the global participatory sports market, accounting for 35% of the market in 2020. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 30% of the global participatory sports market. Africa was the smallest region in the global participatory sports market.



Gyms and the fitness clubs have started focusing on different age groups keeping the needs and preferences of consumers. The age groups between 20 - 65 years have different physical fitness needs. The younger age groups need intense muscle building exercises such as pull-ups, dumbbell bench press, and barbell curls, while the older age groups need high impact traditional cardio workouts, and low impact fitness classes such as yoga and tai chi. The gyms and the fitness clubs have started to offer range of fitness programs to attract young as well as the older consumers.



For instance, in April 2019, 24 Hour Fitness, a US-based fitness club serving 17 US states, launched the fitness Friday program in all fitness clubs nationwide to encourage senior age groups for taking up routine exercises. The program includes active aging classes and workshops.



Fitness and health clubs are offering instructor-led group fitness classes combining workout formats. These combined formats mix traditional exercises to make exercising fun for people. Popular combined fitness formats include cycling and boxing, treadmill running and strength training, rowing and body weight training, battle rope training and high intensity interval training (HIIT).



This enables fitness trainers to effectively engage members during the exercise. These fitness formats enhance the workout experience and produce better results than traditional exercises. Hashing, ZUU, Clubbercise, Gorilla Circus and Zumba step are common combined fitness formats.



