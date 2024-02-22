Global Parts Washer Market Outlook & Forecast 2024-2029: Aqueous-Based Parts Washers Gains Traction Amidst Sustainability Shifts

DUBLIN, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Parts Washer Market - Outlook & Forecast 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global parts washer market was valued at USD 1.40 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach $1.93 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 5.51% from 2023-2029

The global parts washer market is highly competitive, with many vendors. The rapid technological changes adversely impact market vendors as consumers increasingly expect continuous technology-enabled innovations and upgrades to existing products. The present scenario drives vendors to alter and refine their unique value propositions to achieve a stronger industry presence.

The key global parts washer market players are Ecoclean Group, Safety-Kleen Systems, and Cleaning Technologies Group. Moreover, the presence of diversified global and regional vendors characterizes the industry. Many vendors are enhancing several product features by reducing machine weight, lowering sound levels, and enhancing the run time. Such initiatives will enable vendors to gain a competitive edge over other vendors in the market.

APAC was the largest revenue contributor to the global parts washer market, accounting for a market share of over 43% in revenue in 2023. Increasing investment and the Y-O-Y growth in government spending on automotive, aerospace, and industrial equipment in significant economies, such as India and China, have significantly raised the demand for parts washers.

Also, the shift toward sustainable practices across India, China, and Japan encourages the adoption of aqueous-based parts washers in the region. The growing adoption of advanced technologies, such as automated parts washers, attracts several regional industries for effective and efficient cleaning equipment. Furthermore, the higher prevalence of vendors of electronic appliances in the Chinese market is expected to drive the parts washer market across the electronic end-user segment.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Use of Parts Washers in the Automotive Industry

Parts washers are increasingly used in automotive applications. With the rising global car production, more parts need to be washed regularly, which has increased the consumption of parts washers and made them crucial equipment across automobile manufacturing facilities.

These are useful tools for removing grease, oil, dirt, and other contaminants from vehicle parts to ensure industry standards with efficient quality and dependability of vehicles in the long run, as parts, such as engine components, gearboxes, and wheels, require regular washing for proper lubrication protection against corrosion, which can lead to costly downtime during manufacturing or even vehicle breakdowns on the road.

Furthermore, a parts washer sprays hot or cold or mixed water solvent to break up grease on the surfaces of cars before they are polished. The cleaning removes dirt and debris from difficult areas, such as nooks and crannies, cleans fluids from coolant leaks, and cleans oils and brake fluid spills without damaging the automobile's paint finish. It also ensures a good appearance after every wash cycle by removing grime, which could potentially cause corrosion if left untreated.

Increasing Demand for Aqueous-Based Parts Washer

Adopting automatic aqueous-based parts washers has risen among end-use industries as they are sustainable choices compared with other parts washers because they use less water and detergent and reduce the amount of wastewater as they do not require harsh chemicals.

Moreover, they use less water and energy than solvent-based cleaners, which helps lower operating costs for machine manufacturers. In addition, manufacturers emphasize advancing the aqueous-based parts washer due to the high adoption of aqueous-based parts washers among the end-use industries concerning lowering industrial waste with rising environmental concerns.

Furthermore, effective water-based cleaning can be achieved by accurately combining water, mechanical scrubbing, and heat in the aqueous-based parts washer. Hence, such factors create lucrative opportunities in the aqueous-based parts washer market during the forecast period.

SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS

INSIGHTS BY CLEANING AGENT

The solvent cleaning agent segment is expected to be the largest shareholder of the global parts washer market in 2023. A solvent-based parts washer is a cleaning machine that removes dirt, grease, and other contaminants from various parts and components in the automotive, aerospace, and manufacturing industries. The growing industrialization and increasing demand for precision cleaning drive industry growth.

Maintaining clean and functional equipment to ensure optimal performance and longevity further propels the industry. Additionally, strict regulations and standards imposed by governments and environmental agencies regarding workplace safety and waste management are boosting the adoption of solvent-based parts washers.

INSIGHTS BY WASHER TYPE

The global parts washer market by washer type is segmented into a convery, drum washer, rotary basket washer, and cabinet washer. The convery washer segment is expected to be the largest in the global market by washer type. Conveyor parts washers are well-suited for facilities engaging in high-volume cleaning operations.

Convery parts washers are generally used in industrial cleaning applications and can usually clean dirt and grime from surfaces. However, the drum parts washer is more effective in removing oil and grease. The parts washer breaks down the bond that exists on a molecular level in oil and grease and can also get rid of bacteria and other residues efficiently due to the distributed heat.

INSIGHTS BY TRANSMISSION

The manual transmission segment holds the most prominent share of the global parts washer market. Manual parts washers require direct user involvement in the cleaning process.

These washers are particularly suitable for environments where the cleaning requirements are not as extensive or the volume of parts to be cleaned is relatively low. Manual parts washers are more popular as they are used for small and light-duty cleaning. These machines are generally lightweight, making them highly portable.

INSIGHTS BY END-USER

The global parts washer market by end-user is segmented into industrial machinery, automotive, pharmaceutical, aerospace, electronics, and others. The industrial machinery end-user segment generated the maximum revenue in the market in 2023. The scenario is expected to remain consistent throughout the forecast period, owing to the rising demands for advanced tools from industries.

Moreover, the industrial machinery market has been growing steadily over the years, driven by the demand for automation and the modernization of production processes. The market growth is also fueled by the growth of the manufacturing sector, especially in developing countries. Technological advancements in the industry are also driving the market growth of industrial machinery.

Manufacturers are increasingly adopting advanced technologies like the Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Robotics to enhance the efficiency and productivity of their machinery. With the increasing demand for high-quality goods and improved production processes, the industrial machinery market is expected to continue growing in the coming years; these factors further support the segmental growth.

Key Company Profiles

Ecoclean Group

Safety- Kleen Systems

Cleaning Technologies Group

Other Prominent Vendors

Valiant TMS

South Shore Controls

EUROMACK Machine

Dolfin

LABOREX

Bonfiglioli

Ultramax Hydrojet Pvt. Ltd.

Con Air

Oil Lube Systems Pvt Ltd.

KITTNER Anlagen - und Maschinenbau

Wespy

Vollrath Manufacturing Services

CRC Industries

MECWASH SYSTEMS LIMITED

StingRay Parts Washer

Equipment Manufacturing Corporation

Firbimatic

Graymills

AEC Systems, LLC

PROCECO Ltd.

JRI Industries

The Mart Corporation

EZ Industrial Equipment, LLC

Great Lakes Finishing Equipment, Inc

TEMCO

Alliance Manufacturing, Inc

ChemFree Corporation

Digcher

Numafa

Market Opportunities & Trends

Increasing Demand for Aqueous Washer

Rising Demand for Energy-Efficient Parts Washer

Growing Inclination Toward Sustainability

Market Growth Enablers

Increasing Use of Parts Washer in Automotive Industry

Technological Advances and Increased Product Efficiency

High Potential in Cleaning Medical Devices

Market Restraints

Raw Material Price Fluctuations

Declining Production and Sales Volume in Automotive Industry

Industry Overview

Water vs Solvent Parts Washer

Rising Demand for Automation in Medical Cleaning Equipment

Sustainability Trends

Stringent Regulations

Value Chain Analysis

Trending Technologies

Cyclic Nuclition

Vector Kinematics

Consumer Behaviour Analysis

Needs and Applications

Cleaning Efficiency and Performance

Technology and Innovation

Environmental Considerations

Compliance with Regulations

Total Cost of Ownership

Brand Reputation

Customization and Flexibility

After-Sales Support and Services

Industry Trends and Peer Influence

