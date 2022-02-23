Global Party Supplies Market Report 2022: A US$ 19.8 Billion Market by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.10% during 2022-2027

DUBLIN, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Party Supplies Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global party supplies market reached a value of US$ 12.1 Billion in 2021. The market is forecast to reach a value of US$ 19.8 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 8.10% during 2022-2027.

The escalating demand for event management and wedding planning services represent one of the key factors driving the market. Moreover, the increasing trend of theme parties across the globe is propelling the growth of the market. In addition, there is a rise in the celebration of many special events, such as weddings and engagements on account of the growing penetration of the internet and social media. This, along with the wide availability of party supplies through online stores at a discounted rate and the burgeoning e-commerce industry, is contributing to the growth of the market.

Some of the other factors offering lucrative growth opportunities to the key players operating in the market are rapid urbanization, inflating income levels and the growing number of professional event planners.

The report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global party supplies market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. The report has categorized the market based on product type, application and distribution channel.

Key Market Segmentation:



Breakup by Product Type:

Balloons

Banners

Pinatas

Games

Home Decor

Tableware/Disposables

Others

Breakup by Application:

Commercial Use

Domestic Use

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialized Stores

Online Stores

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being American Greetings Corporation, ArtisanoDesigns, Hallmark Cards Inc., Huhtamaki Oyj, Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia Inc. (Marquee Brands), MyBirthdaySupplies.in, Oriental Trading Company (Berkshire Hathaway Inc.), Party City Holdco Inc., Pioneer Worldwide, Shutterfly LLC and Unique Industries Inc.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How has the global party supplies market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global party supplies market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global party supplies market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

Global Party Supplies Market

Market Breakup by Product Type

Market Breakup by Application

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

Market Breakup by Region

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Porters Five Forces Analysis

Price Analysis

Company Profiles

American Greetings Corporation

ArtisanoDesigns

Hallmark Cards Inc.

Huhtamaki Oyj

Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia Inc. (Marquee Brands)

MyBirthdaySupplies.in

Oriental Trading Company (Berkshire Hathaway Inc.)

Party City Holdco Inc.

Pioneer Worldwide

Shutterfly LLC

Unique Industries Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/87rlpf

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets