Global Party Supplies Market Report 2022: A US$ 19.8 Billion Market by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.10% during 2022-2027

DUBLIN, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Party Supplies Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global party supplies market reached a value of US$ 12.1 Billion in 2021. The market is forecast to reach a value of US$ 19.8 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 8.10% during 2022-2027.
The escalating demand for event management and wedding planning services represent one of the key factors driving the market. Moreover, the increasing trend of theme parties across the globe is propelling the growth of the market. In addition, there is a rise in the celebration of many special events, such as weddings and engagements on account of the growing penetration of the internet and social media. This, along with the wide availability of party supplies through online stores at a discounted rate and the burgeoning e-commerce industry, is contributing to the growth of the market.
Some of the other factors offering lucrative growth opportunities to the key players operating in the market are rapid urbanization, inflating income levels and the growing number of professional event planners.
The report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global party supplies market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. The report has categorized the market based on product type, application and distribution channel.
Key Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Product Type:
- Balloons
- Banners
- Pinatas
- Games
- Home Decor
- Tableware/Disposables
- Others
Breakup by Application:
- Commercial Use
- Domestic Use
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
- Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
- Convenience Stores
- Specialized Stores
- Online Stores
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being American Greetings Corporation, ArtisanoDesigns, Hallmark Cards Inc., Huhtamaki Oyj, Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia Inc. (Marquee Brands), MyBirthdaySupplies.in, Oriental Trading Company (Berkshire Hathaway Inc.), Party City Holdco Inc., Pioneer Worldwide, Shutterfly LLC and Unique Industries Inc.
