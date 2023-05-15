Global Party Supplies Market Report 2023: Increasing Demand for Event Management Business Drives Growth

DUBLIN, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Party Supplies Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global party supplies market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 8.4% during 2023-2030.

This report on global party supplies market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global party supplies market by segmenting the market based on product type, end-use, distribution channel and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the party supplies market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increase in the Demand for Event Management Business

Rapid Growth of Online Retail Platforms

Challenges

Environmental Impact Associated with the Use of Non-biodegradable Party Supplies

Impact of COVID-19

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2018-2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Key Insights



3. Global Party Supplies Market

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Drivers

3.3. Market Challenges



4. Global Party Supplies Market Analysis

4.1. Market Portraiture

4.2. Market Size

4.3. Market Forecast

4.4. Impact of COVID-19



5. Global Party Supplies Market by Product Type

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Balloons

5.3. Banners

5.4. Pinatas

5.5. Games

5.6. Home Decor

5.7. Tableware/Disposables

5.8. Take Away Gifts

5.9. Others



6. Global Party Supplies Market by End-use

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Commercial

6.3. Domestic



7. Global Party Supplies Market by Distribution Channel

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Supermarket/Hypermarket

7.3. Convenience Stores

7.4. Specialized Stores

7.5. E-Commerce

7.6. Others



8. Global Party Supplies Market by Region



9. SWOT Analysis



10. Porter's Five Forces



11. Market Value Chain Analysis



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. Competitive Scenario

12.2. Company Profiles

American Greetings Corporation

Artisano Designs

Chinet

Cloudtail India Private Limited

Hallmark Licensing, LLC

Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia, Inc

Oriental Trading Company

Party City Holdco Inc

Pioneer Worldwide

Shutterfly, Inc

Unique Industries, Inc

Zurchers

