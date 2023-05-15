Global Party Supplies Market Report 2023: Increasing Demand for Event Management Business Drives Growth

May 15, 2023, 18:15 ET
DUBLIN, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Party Supplies Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global party supplies market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 8.4% during 2023-2030.
This report on global party supplies market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global party supplies market by segmenting the market based on product type, end-use, distribution channel and region.
Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the party supplies market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increase in the Demand for Event Management Business
- Rapid Growth of Online Retail Platforms
Challenges
- Environmental Impact Associated with the Use of Non-biodegradable Party Supplies
- Impact of COVID-19
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2022
- Historical Period: 2018-2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2030
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Key Insights
3. Global Party Supplies Market
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Market Drivers
3.3. Market Challenges
4. Global Party Supplies Market Analysis
4.1. Market Portraiture
4.2. Market Size
4.3. Market Forecast
4.4. Impact of COVID-19
5. Global Party Supplies Market by Product Type
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Balloons
5.3. Banners
5.4. Pinatas
5.5. Games
5.6. Home Decor
5.7. Tableware/Disposables
5.8. Take Away Gifts
5.9. Others
6. Global Party Supplies Market by End-use
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Commercial
6.3. Domestic
7. Global Party Supplies Market by Distribution Channel
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Supermarket/Hypermarket
7.3. Convenience Stores
7.4. Specialized Stores
7.5. E-Commerce
7.6. Others
8. Global Party Supplies Market by Region
9. SWOT Analysis
10. Porter's Five Forces
11. Market Value Chain Analysis
12. Competitive Landscape
12.1. Competitive Scenario
12.2. Company Profiles
- American Greetings Corporation
- Artisano Designs
- Chinet
- Cloudtail India Private Limited
- Hallmark Licensing, LLC
- Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia, Inc
- Oriental Trading Company
- Party City Holdco Inc
- Pioneer Worldwide
- Shutterfly, Inc
- Unique Industries, Inc
- Zurchers
