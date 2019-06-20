Global Passenger Security Markets Report, 2017-2018 & 2019-2024

DUBLIN, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Passenger Security Market by Security Solution (Baggage Inspection Systems, Explosive Trace Detector, Hand Held Scanner, Full Body Scanner, Access Control), End User (Airport, Seaport, Railway), Investment Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Passenger Security Market Size is Projected to Grow from USD 4.8 Billion in 2019 to USD 6.8 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 7.2% During the Forecast Period.

The increasing need for passenger security systems to cater to the rise in global passenger traffic is driving the market

The market is driven by various factors, such as the increasing number of passengers, replacement of outdated security screening equipment, and development of new airports. Based on security solutions, the cybersecurity solutions market is estimated to account for the largest share of the passenger security market in 2019.

Based on security solutions, the cybersecurity solutions market is estimated to account for the largest share of the passenger security market in 2019 due to the rise in cyber threats and attempts to hack into airport and aircraft operations. The European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) estimates that an average of 1,000 attacks occurs per month on aviation systems. The increasing use of data analytics, Artificial Intelligence, and video management software for security operations requires these systems to be hack-proof, which is also driving the cybersecurity solutions market.



Based on end user, the commercial airport segment estimated to account for a major market share in 2019 Commercial airports account for the largest share in the market due to the number of systems installed at each airport in 2019. To cope with the rising number of passengers, airport terminals need to be expanded, requiring investment in increasing the security lanes. The replacement of outdated equipment with new technology helps screen passengers faster and with greater reliability, increasing the efficiency of the security process.



Asia Pacific is estimated to account for the largest share of the passenger security market in 2019 Increasing passenger movement in Asia Pacific due to the rising demand for air travel is a major factor contributing to the growth of the passenger security market in this region. Countries such as China and India are investing heavily in airport infrastructure. For example, according to Business Television India, China is expected to build 74 new airports by 2020.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in Passenger Security Market

4.2 Passenger Security Market for Baggage Inspection Systems, By Type

4.3 Airport Passenger Security Market, By Hub

4.4 Passenger Security Market, By Region



5 Market Overview

5.1 Respondent Profiling

5.2 Respondent Profiling - Demand Side

5.3 Market Overview: Snapshot



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Technology Trends

6.3 Innovations & Patent Registrations



7 By Security Solution

7.1 Baggage Inspection Systems

7.1.1 Computed Tomography

7.1.2 X-Ray Scanners

7.2 Explosive Trace Detectors

7.3 Hand-Held Scanners

7.4 Walk-Through Metal Detectors

7.5 Full-Body Scanners

7.6 Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems

7.7 Video Management Systems

7.8 Access Control/Biometric Systems

7.9 Bar-Coded Boarding Systems

7.10 Cybersecurity Solutions



8 By End User

8.1 Commercial Airports

8.1.1 Large Hub (Above 9.5 Million)

8.1.2 Medium Hub (2.5-9.5 Million)

8.1.3 Small Hub (Less Than 2.5 Million))

8.2 Seaport

8.3 Railway Stations



9 By Investment Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 New Demand

9.3 Replacement



10 Regional Analysis

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.1 Canada

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Russia

10.3.2 Germany

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Russia

10.3.2 Germany

10.3.3 UK

10.3.4 Italy

10.3.5 France

10.3.6 Spain

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 China

10.4.2 Japan

10.4.3 India

10.4.4 South Korea

10.4.5 Philippines

10.4.6 Australia

10.5 Middle East & Africa

10.5.1 UAE

10.5.2 Saudi Arabia

10.5.3 Turkey

10.5.4 South Africa

10.6 South America

10.6.5 Brazil

10.6.6 Mexico



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Major Players, 2018

11.3 Competitive Scenario

11.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping

11.5 Competitive Scenario



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Adani Systems Inc.

12.2 Advanced Perimeter Systems Ltd.

12.3 Autoclear, LLC.

12.4 Axis Communications AB.

12.5 Bosch Sicherheitssysteme GmbH

12.6 C.E.I.A. SPA

12.7 Flir Systems, Inc.

12.8 Honeywell International Inc.

12.9 L3 Security & Detection Systems

12.10 Navtech Radar

12.11 Rapiscan Systems

12.12 Sensurity Ltd.

12.13 Siemens

12.14 SITA

12.15 Smiths Detection Group Ltd.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/93zccg

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

