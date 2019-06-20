Global Passenger Security Markets Report, 2017-2018 & 2019-2024
DUBLIN, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Passenger Security Market by Security Solution (Baggage Inspection Systems, Explosive Trace Detector, Hand Held Scanner, Full Body Scanner, Access Control), End User (Airport, Seaport, Railway), Investment Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Passenger Security Market Size is Projected to Grow from USD 4.8 Billion in 2019 to USD 6.8 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 7.2% During the Forecast Period.
The increasing need for passenger security systems to cater to the rise in global passenger traffic is driving the market
The market is driven by various factors, such as the increasing number of passengers, replacement of outdated security screening equipment, and development of new airports. Based on security solutions, the cybersecurity solutions market is estimated to account for the largest share of the passenger security market in 2019.
Based on security solutions, the cybersecurity solutions market is estimated to account for the largest share of the passenger security market in 2019 due to the rise in cyber threats and attempts to hack into airport and aircraft operations. The European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) estimates that an average of 1,000 attacks occurs per month on aviation systems. The increasing use of data analytics, Artificial Intelligence, and video management software for security operations requires these systems to be hack-proof, which is also driving the cybersecurity solutions market.
Based on end user, the commercial airport segment estimated to account for a major market share in 2019 Commercial airports account for the largest share in the market due to the number of systems installed at each airport in 2019. To cope with the rising number of passengers, airport terminals need to be expanded, requiring investment in increasing the security lanes. The replacement of outdated equipment with new technology helps screen passengers faster and with greater reliability, increasing the efficiency of the security process.
Asia Pacific is estimated to account for the largest share of the passenger security market in 2019 Increasing passenger movement in Asia Pacific due to the rising demand for air travel is a major factor contributing to the growth of the passenger security market in this region. Countries such as China and India are investing heavily in airport infrastructure. For example, according to Business Television India, China is expected to build 74 new airports by 2020.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in Passenger Security Market
4.2 Passenger Security Market for Baggage Inspection Systems, By Type
4.3 Airport Passenger Security Market, By Hub
4.4 Passenger Security Market, By Region
5 Market Overview
5.1 Respondent Profiling
5.2 Respondent Profiling - Demand Side
5.3 Market Overview: Snapshot
6 Industry Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Technology Trends
6.3 Innovations & Patent Registrations
7 By Security Solution
7.1 Baggage Inspection Systems
7.1.1 Computed Tomography
7.1.2 X-Ray Scanners
7.2 Explosive Trace Detectors
7.3 Hand-Held Scanners
7.4 Walk-Through Metal Detectors
7.5 Full-Body Scanners
7.6 Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems
7.7 Video Management Systems
7.8 Access Control/Biometric Systems
7.9 Bar-Coded Boarding Systems
7.10 Cybersecurity Solutions
8 By End User
8.1 Commercial Airports
8.1.1 Large Hub (Above 9.5 Million)
8.1.2 Medium Hub (2.5-9.5 Million)
8.1.3 Small Hub (Less Than 2.5 Million))
8.2 Seaport
8.3 Railway Stations
9 By Investment Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 New Demand
9.3 Replacement
10 Regional Analysis
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.1 Canada
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Russia
10.3.2 Germany
10.3.3 UK
10.3.4 Italy
10.3.5 France
10.3.6 Spain
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 China
10.4.2 Japan
10.4.3 India
10.4.4 South Korea
10.4.5 Philippines
10.4.6 Australia
10.5 Middle East & Africa
10.5.1 UAE
10.5.2 Saudi Arabia
10.5.3 Turkey
10.5.4 South Africa
10.6 South America
10.6.5 Brazil
10.6.6 Mexico
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Major Players, 2018
11.3 Competitive Scenario
11.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping
11.5 Competitive Scenario
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Adani Systems Inc.
12.2 Advanced Perimeter Systems Ltd.
12.3 Autoclear, LLC.
12.4 Axis Communications AB.
12.5 Bosch Sicherheitssysteme GmbH
12.6 C.E.I.A. SPA
12.7 Flir Systems, Inc.
12.8 Honeywell International Inc.
12.9 L3 Security & Detection Systems
12.10 Navtech Radar
12.11 Rapiscan Systems
12.12 Sensurity Ltd.
12.13 Siemens
12.14 SITA
12.15 Smiths Detection Group Ltd.
