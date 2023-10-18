Global Pathology Instruments Market Expected to Reach $6.2 Billion by 2030 with a 5.6% CAGR, Fueled by the Rise in Chronic Diseases and Growing Investments in Health Systems

News provided by

Research and Markets

18 Oct, 2023, 20:15 ET

DUBLIN, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pathology Instruments - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pathology instruments market, valued at US$4 billion in 2022, is set for substantial expansion, projected to reach an impressive size of US$6.2 billion by 2030. This growth is anticipated to occur at a steady compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% during the analysis period of 2022-2030. Notably, specific segments within the market are also expected to thrive.

Molecular Diagnostics to Lead with a 7.1% CAGR, Reaching US$1.7 Billion

Among the segments analyzed in the report, Molecular Diagnostics stands out with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%, reaching a substantial market size of US$1.7 billion by the end of the analysis period.

Strong Growth in Immunoassays Technology Segment with a 5.2% CAGR

The Immunoassays Technology segment is estimated to achieve steady growth with a CAGR of 5.2% over the next 8 years.

U.S. Market Estimated at $1.5 Billion, China Forecasted to Grow at 9.1% CAGR

In the United States, the pathology instruments market is estimated to be worth US$1.5 billion in 2022. Meanwhile, China, as the world's second-largest economy, is forecasted to experience significant growth, with a projected market size of US$603.8 million by 2030, boasting an impressive CAGR of 9.1% from 2022 to 2030.

Other Noteworthy Geographic Markets

In addition to China and the United States, several other geographic markets exhibit notable growth potential. Japan and Canada are each forecasted to grow at rates of 3.5% and 5.4%, respectively, over the 2022-2030 period. In Europe, Germany is expected to achieve approximately 4.8% CAGR. The Asia-Pacific region, led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, is set to reach US$698.4 million by the year 2030.

Key Competitors in the Pathology Instruments Market

The following companies are at the forefront of the pathology instruments market:

  • Abbott Laboratories
  • Agilent Technologies, Inc.
  • Danaher Corporation
  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
  • PerkinElmer, Inc.
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Economic Outlook and Market Sentiments

The global economic outlook is showing signs of improvement, with growth recovery anticipated in the near future. While challenges persist, including inflation concerns, governments are actively addressing these issues. The rise of new technologies, such as AI, machine learning, and renewable energy, is expected to drive growth and add value to the global GDP.

Despite short-term challenges, businesses and leaders who demonstrate resilience and adaptability will find opportunities in this evolving landscape.

What`s New?

  • Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment
  • Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
  • Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
  • Access to digital archives and research platform
  • Complimentary updates for one year
  • Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Pathology: The Silent Pillar of Modern Medicine's Evolution
  • Global Economic Update
  • Although Declining for the First Time Since the Russia-Ukraine War, Global Oil Prices Still Remains Higher Than 2019 Levels Which In Turn Will Take Inflation Longer Than Expected to Fall: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price (In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2024
  • Slower Than Anticipated Decline Makes Inflation a Stickier Than Expected Problem to Solve in 2023: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the Years 2019 through 2024
  • Global Economy Faces a Tough Climb Towards Recovery Made Rockier by the War, Persistent Challenges & Slower Decline in Underlying Core Inflation: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020 Through 2024
  • Inflation Battling Policy Measures to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in Unemployment Rates: Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years 2019 Through 2024
  • Competition
  • Pathology Instruments - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)
  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
  • Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Rise in Chronic/Infectious Diseases Drives Demand for Pathology Instruments in Clinical Chemistry & Diagnostics
  • Rising Prevalence of Chronic/Infectious Diseases Drives Demand for Pathology Instruments & Devices Powering Modern Diagnostics: Global Cost of Chronic Diseases (In US$ Trillion) for the Years 2023, 2025, 2027, 2029 and 2031
  • Global Investments in Health Systems to Benefit Market Growth
  • Rise of Molecular Diagnostics to Drive a Large Chunk of Growth in the Pathology Instruments Market
  • Robust Growth of Molecular Diagnostics Services Expands the Opportunity Avenue for Pathology Instruments: Global Market for Molecular Diagnostics (In US$ Million) for Years 2023, 2025 and 2027
  • Growing Role of Pathology in Drug Development to Spur Demand for Pathology Instruments
  • From Microscope to Market, Pathology's Pivotal Role in Drug Evolution Cannot be Undermined: Global Market for Drug Discovery (In US$ Billion) for Years 2023, 2025, 2027, 2029 and 2031
  • Rising Importance of Forensic Pathology to Spur Demand for Pathology Instruments
  • Growing Demand for Forensic Technologies & Services Translates Directly into Increased Sales of Pathology Instruments: Global Market for Forensic Technologies & Services (In US$ Million) for Years 2023, 2025, 2027 and 2029
  • Immunoassays Remain the Technology of Choice in the Field of Pathology
  • Impact of AI on Pathology Instruments

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dpkqhm

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

System Integrator Market Thrives with 6.5% CAGR, Enroute to $48.06 Billion by 2027

System Integrator Market Thrives with 6.5% CAGR, Enroute to $48.06 Billion by 2027

The "System Integrator Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global system integrator market is...
Europe's Rising Tide of Elderly: Spotlight on the Burgeoning Market for Elderly Care Facilities

Europe's Rising Tide of Elderly: Spotlight on the Burgeoning Market for Elderly Care Facilities

Europe is on the cusp of a demographic transformation, and it's not just about aging gracefully; it's about aging with dignity, care, and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Equipment

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.