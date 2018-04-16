Global Patient Temperature Management Systems Market 2018-2022: Key Vendors are 3M, BD, Medtronic, Smiths Medical, Stryker & ZOLL Medical

The "Global Patient Temperature Management Systems Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Patient Temperature Management Systems Market to grow at a CAGR of 6.93% during the period 2017-2022.

Global Patient Temperature Management Systems Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of various end users

According to the report, one driver that is affecting the market is increasing number of surgical procedures. One trend that is affecting the market is increase in M&A. Further, the report states that one challenge that is affecting the market is competitive pricing between global and local vendors

Key vendors

  • 3M
  • BD
  • Medtronic
  • Smiths Medical
  • Stryker
  • ZOLL Medical

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2017
  • Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

  • Segmentation by application

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

  • Comparison by product
  • Patient warming devices
  • Patient cooling devices
  • Market opportunity by product

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 10: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USERS

PART 11: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

  • Geographical segmentation
  • Regional comparison
  • Market opportunity

PART 12: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 13: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 14: MARKET TRENDS

  • Increase in M&A
  • Growing adoption of disposable devices
  • Marketing and business strategies of companies

PART 15: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive landscape

PART 16: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covere
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors

PART 17: APPENDIX

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/n8jf3v/global_patient?w=5

