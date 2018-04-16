Global Patient Temperature Management Systems Market 2018-2022: Key Vendors are 3M, BD, Medtronic, Smiths Medical, Stryker & ZOLL Medical

DUBLIN, April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Patient Temperature Management Systems Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Patient Temperature Management Systems Market to grow at a CAGR of 6.93% during the period 2017-2022.
Global Patient Temperature Management Systems Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of various end users
According to the report, one driver that is affecting the market is increasing number of surgical procedures. One trend that is affecting the market is increase in M&A. Further, the report states that one challenge that is affecting the market is competitive pricing between global and local vendors
Key vendors
- 3M
- BD
- Medtronic
- Smiths Medical
- Stryker
- ZOLL Medical
