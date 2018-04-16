Global Patient Temperature Management Systems Market 2018-2022: Key Vendors are 3M, BD, Medtronic, Smiths Medical, Stryker & ZOLL Medical

The Global Patient Temperature Management Systems Market to grow at a CAGR of 6.93% during the period 2017-2022.



Global Patient Temperature Management Systems Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of various end users



According to the report, one driver that is affecting the market is increasing number of surgical procedures. One trend that is affecting the market is increase in M&A. Further, the report states that one challenge that is affecting the market is competitive pricing between global and local vendors



Key vendors

3M

BD

Medtronic

Smiths Medical

Stryker

ZOLL Medical



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Segmentation by application

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT



Comparison by product

Patient warming devices

Patient cooling devices

Market opportunity by product

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 10: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USERS



PART 11: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Market opportunity

PART 12: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 13: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 14: MARKET TRENDS

Increase in M&A

Growing adoption of disposable devices

Marketing and business strategies of companies

PART 15: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive landscape

PART 16: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covere

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

PART 17: APPENDIX



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/n8jf3v/global_patient?w=5



View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-patient-temperature-management-systems-market-2018-2022-key-vendors-are-3m-bd-medtronic-smiths-medical-stryker--zoll-medical-300630332.html

