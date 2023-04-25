Global Pay TV Forecasts 2023: Information and Analysis Across 138 Countries

DUBLIN, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Pay TV Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global pay TV revenues peaked in 2016 at $199 billion. Revenues will fall to $125 billion in 2028 - down from $151 billion in 2022. This comes despite the number of pay TV subscribers remaining at just under 1 billion.

Pay TV revenues will fall by $26 billion between 2022 and 2028. Satellite TV revenues will drop by $12 billion, with digital cable down by $13 billion. Analog cable will lose a further $1 billion. IPTV will be flat. Revenues will decline in 71 of the 138 countries between 2022 and 2028.

US pay TV revenues peaked at $101 billion in 2011. Its total will drop from $65 billion in 2022 to $46 billion in 2028. The US will still account for 37% of global revenues by 2028, which is down from 43% in 2022.

Key Topics Covered:

Published in April 2023, the Global Pay TV Forecast report covers 138 countries in 228 pages in two parts:

A 58-page PDF giving a global Executive Summary, comparison tables and rankings. Profiles for the top 10 countries ( Brazil , China , France , Germany , India , Japan , Mexico , Russia , UK and USA )

, , , , , , , , UK and ) An excel workbook giving comparison tables and country-by-country forecasts from 2015 to 2028 in detail for 489 pay TV operators.

