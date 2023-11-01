Global Pay TV Market Analysis Report 2023-2027 & 2032: Focus on UHD and 4K Services, Integration of AI and ML, Acquisitions and Partnerships, & Content Protection

DUBLIN, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pay TV Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pay TV market is expected to grow from $203.16 billion in 2022 to $207.62 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.2%. The pay TV market is expected to grow to $223.67 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 1.9%.

The pay TV market research report provides pay TV market statistics, including pay TV industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a pay TV market share, detailed pay TV market segments, market trends, and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the pay TV industry.

The growing demand for UHD and 4K services is expected to propel the pay-TV market going forward. The 4K refers to digital cinema projectors with a resolution of ' 4096 x 2160 with four times the pixels of Full HD (1920 x 1080) TVs, whereas, ultra-high-definition (UHD) refers to televisions with a 3840 x 2160 resolution.

Pay-TV services are commonly used to deliver high-value premium content directly to TVs to offer high-resolution media content with high content protection. For instance, SES S.A., a Luxembourg-based telecommunications company, offered approximately 8,400 TV channels, including 3,130 in HD or UHD, in the year 2022, reaching 366 million TV homes worldwide, a five million-home increase from the previous year. Therefore, the growing demand for UHD and 4K services is driving the growth of the pay-TV market.

Integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to monitor user preference is the key trend gaining popularity in the pay-TV market. Artificial intelligence (AI) is the emulation of human intellect in machines that are made to act and think like people. Machine learning uses data and algorithms to replicate how humans learn while gradually improving its accuracy.

For instance, in February 2020, SPI International, a Netherlands-based media company, launched FilmBox Plus, a multi-platform streaming service with several features. A wide variety of VOD content, including motion pictures, TV shows, and thematic programming, would be available through FilmBox Plus' AI-powered linear channels. The service would allow users to sign up directly or through partner platforms and gadgets.

In May 2021, 24i Unit Media B.V., a Netherlands-based end-to-end video streaming service, acquired Nordija A/S for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition is expected to broaden the TV as a Service (TVaaS) model, relieving the companies of the day-to-day burden of operating and supporting their end-to-end technology platform. Nordija A/S is a Denmark-based software developer operating in the pay TV and streaming platform.

North America was the largest region in the pay TV market in 2022. The countries covered in the pay TV market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.

Major players in the pay TV market are

Bharti Airtel Limited

DirecTV LLC

Foxtel

Dish TV India

Comcast Corporation

Rostelecom PJSC

Fetch TV Pty Limited

Tata Play Limited

Tricolor TV

Videocon d2h Limited

Charter Communications Inc

Sky UK Limited

Alliance Telecom Group

Verizon Communications Inc

Altice USA Inc

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Pay TV Market Characteristics

3. Pay TV Market Trends And Strategies

4. Pay TV Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Pay TV Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Pay TV Market

4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Pay TV Market

5. Pay TV Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Pay TV Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Pay TV Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market

6. Pay TV Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Pay TV Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Postpaid

Prepaid

6.2. Global Pay TV Market, Segmentation By Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Cable TV

Satellite TV

Internet Protocol TV (IPTV)

6.3. Global Pay TV Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Residential

Commercial

7. Pay TV Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Pay TV Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Pay TV Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

