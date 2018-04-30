Global Pay TV Operator Forecasts 2017-2023: Pay TV Revenue Share for the Top 10 Operators will Fall from 53% in 2017 to 48% in 2023

Despite adding 84 million subscribers between 2017 and 2023, subscription and PPV revenues for the world's top 517 pay TV operators will fall by $18 billion to $183 billion. From the total, 29 pay TV operators earned more than $1 billion in revenues in 2017, but this total will drop to 25 by 2023.

About $20 billion of the revenue losses will fall to the top 10 players; bringing their total down to $87 billion. The pay TV revenue share for the top 10 operators will fall from 53% in 2017 to 48% in 2023.



Published in April 2018, this 344-page electronically-delivered report comes in two parts:

A 112-page PDF giving a global executive summary and forecasts. NEW FOR 2018: Profiles for the top 10 countries (Brazil, China, Germany, India, Japan, Mexico, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA)

An excel workbook giving comparison tables and country-by-country forecasts in detail for 517 operators across 135 territories for every year from 2010 to 2023.



The report covers 747 platforms: 286 satellite TV; 132 digital cable; 126 analog cable; 137 IPTV; and 66 DTT.

Key Topics Covered:



Pay TV subscribers (000)



Pay TV revenues



Pay TV subscribers by operator (000)

DStv (satellite)

Gotv (DTT)

Multichoice (total)

StarSat (satellite)

StarTimes (DTT)

StarTimes (total)

Canal Plus (satellite)

Others



Share of pay TV subs by operator %

DStv (satellite)

Gotv (DTT)

Multichoice (total)

StarSat (satellite)

StarTimes (DTT)

StarTimes (total)

Canal Plus (satellite)

Others



Subscription & VOD revenues (US$ million)

DStv (satellite)

Gotv (DTT)

Multichoice (total)

StarSat (satellite)

StarTimes (DTT)

StarTimes (total)

Canal Plus (satellite)

Others



Share of pay TV revenues by operator %

DStv (satellite)

Gotv (DTT)

Multichoice (total)

StarSat (satellite)

StarTimes (DTT)

StarTimes (total)

Canal Plus (satellite)

Others



Average Revenue Per User (ARPU - US$)

DStv (satellite)

Gotv (DTT)

StarSat (satellite)

StarTimes (DTT)

Canal Plus (satellite)



