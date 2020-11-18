Global Pay TV, OTT Forecasts and Insights News Service: Coverage of 138 Countries & Commentary on the Main Players and Developments

DUBLIN, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Subscription: Global Pay TV, OTT Forecasts and Insights" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This yearly subscription guarantees 25+ electronically delivered PDF and Excel-based reports each year. The publisher offers global coverage of 138 countries across seven regions and detailed pay-TV and OTT forecast updates.

Each country profile comes in three parts:

  • Outlook: Subscriber forecasts via charts, graphs and bullet points in a PDF document
  • Detailed excel workbook covering each year from 2010 to 2025
  • Insight: Detailed analysis in a PDF document

Key Topics Covered:

Each PDF report covers the following:

OTT TV & Video Insights: Commentary on the main players and developments

  • Forecasts: OTT TV & Video Forecasts for every year from 2010 to 2025
  • Chart: OTT TV & video revenues by source (AVOD, TVOD, DTO, SVOD) for 2010-2025
  • Chart: SVOD subscribers by operator for 2010-2025
  • Chart: SVOD revenues by operator for 2010-2025

Pay-TV Insights: Commentary on the main players and developments

  • Forecasts: Pay TV Forecasts for every year from 2010 to 2025
  • Chart: Breakdown of TV households by platform (digital cable, analog cable, IPTV, pay satellite TV, free-to-air satellite TV, analog terrestrial, free-to-air DTT and pay DTT) for 2010-2025
  • Chart: Pay TV revenues by platform (digital cable, analog cable, IPTV, pay satellite TV and pay DTT) for 2010-2025
  • Chart: Pay TV subscribers by operator (digital cable, analog cable, IPTV, pay satellite TV and pay DTT) for 2010-2025
  • Chart: Pay TV revenues by operator (digital cable, analog cable, IPTV, pay satellite TV and pay DTT) for 2010-2025

